Columbia, SC

The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
Owen Steel invests $3 million into Richland County plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Owen Steel Co. is investing millions of dollars and bringing new jobs to Richland County. The company announced Thursday a $3 million expansion of their plant on Bluff Rd. As part of the investment the company is buying new automated machinery and said it hopes to add 22 jobs.
Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area. Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess

The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St. According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers. LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area

Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered. They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified

Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter. McKnight was not wearing a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
From Ashes to Wow!

The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...

