WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
wach.com
The Grand on Main catches fire, temporarily closed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Grand on Main will close after a fire, according to a statement by the restaurant. According to the statement, the fire took place outside business hours and no one was injured. Restaurant leaders say that it will only close temporarily. According to the restaurant,...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol. Notice a spelling or...
WIS-TV
Owen Steel invests $3 million into Richland County plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Owen Steel Co. is investing millions of dollars and bringing new jobs to Richland County. The company announced Thursday a $3 million expansion of their plant on Bluff Rd. As part of the investment the company is buying new automated machinery and said it hopes to add 22 jobs.
WIS-TV
Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area. Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
Columbia Star
Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess
The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St. According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers. LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - Firmer arms with Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Be Well Wednesday and today we celebrated with another gym. Boss Tribe Fitness is a woman owned business owned by Carolyn Williams. Boss Tribe fitness offers classes, memberships and meal plans that can all be found on their website. For this workout segment, we...
USC Gamecock
Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area
Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
WCNC
Columbia, South Carolina looks at requiring citizens to report lost or stolen guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia Public Safety Committee decided to pass a reporting ordinance for lost or stolen guns on to City Council for further discussion and possible approval at the next council meeting. Towards the beginning of the year, councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells began working on a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered. They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
wach.com
Motorcyclist dead after Sumter County crash, identified
Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. Officials say Absonnell McKnight, 41, was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter. McKnight was not wearing a...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Rembert, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area students return to school facing more safety measures, fewer teachers
COLUMBIA — School districts across the Columbia area are working to beef up safety and security and address increasing teacher vacancies as they start the 2022-2023 academic year. Lexington-Richland School District Five has added metal detectors, door sensors and school resource officers for the school year, which began Aug....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: ColaJazz extends open invitation to its members party and fifth annual ColaJazz Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ColaJazz Foundation offers so many resources to the community from performances to education and even community outreach. Owner Mark Rapp shares details about their inaugural member’s party that will not only be accessible to members but to the public as well and is free.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
The Post and Courier
Columbia reconsiders government headquarters plan, weighs downtown office tower sale
COLUMBIA — Less than two years after purchasing a downtown office tower with the aim of converting it into the new municipal headquarters, Columbia city officials are weighing whether to continue with plans for the property or put it back on the real estate market. When the city of...
