Bakersfield, CA

BPD officer allegedly broke man's ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing.

The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, according to a probable cause declaration that became available Monday. The man was treated at Mercy Hospital for four broken ribs and a broken left wrist.

Romero, 43, was charged last week with felony battery inflicting serious bodily injury and vandalism with damage more than $400. His arraignment is scheduled Aug. 31.

According to police and the probable cause declaration, Romero was off duty and walking his dog when hit by a vehicle that left the scene in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Valleyview Drive, in northeast Bakersfield. He found the vehicle and confronted the driver.

Romero, listed as 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, admitted pushing the man to the ground, according to the declaration. There were no witnesses or video footage of the incident.

Police said Romero is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Moneez Bznz
5d ago

the guy had no business hitting a pedestrian, period. he got what he deserved. too many people are being hit by cars these days.

KGET

Man gets 9 years in Oildale spousal abuse shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday. On July […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Man armed with rock in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say attempted to break into a southwest Bakersfield home and was shot at after approaching an officer while armed with a rock has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Martiano Jimenez on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit

Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
