ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zapata County, TX

Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxfyY_0hITp2cx00

ZAPATA, Texas ( Border Report) — Remote Zapata County on the South Texas border is getting $2 million in federal aid and equipment shipped from elsewhere on the border to help with dredging the dwindling Rio Grande as local leaders try to siphon drinking water for area residents.

‘Dire situation’: Drought threatens Texas border county’s lone water supply

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, which is an hour west, on Monday announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was granting $2 million in emergency funds. The money will be split evenly between the two water districts in the county: Zapata County Water Works and Siesta Shores Water District.

Heavy equipment that is to be used to dredge the Rio Grande lined a dirt road on Monday afternoon outside the offices for Siesta Shores Water District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnraD_0hITp2cx00
Falcon Lake in Zapata, Texas, is at a 30-year historic low as seen on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

The equipment was brought in by the International Boundary and Water Commission from Yuma, Arizona. But it can’t be used just yet as a bi-national permitting process is still underway.

For weeks the IBWC has been working with Mexican officials, as well as obtaining environmental permits and permission to begin dredging, Xochitl Aranda of IBWC told Border Report.

Dredging of Rio Grande could start this week at South Texas’ Falcon Lake

“We have everything in place. The equipment is in place. The funding is ready to be put forward up to $2 million at two different locations. So the permitting according to the International Boundary and Water Commission should be hopefully very soon,” Cuellar told Border Report.

Aranda came from the IBWC’s U.S. offices in El Paso on Monday for the joint announcement. And she was instrumental in helping to locate the heavy dredging equipment, which if approved, will be placed on top of pontoon boats that will go out into Falcon Lake and try to get water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NR46K_0hITp2cx00
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, sixth from left, and leaders from Zapata County and the International Boundary and Water Commission on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, stand in front of equipment that will be used to dredge the Rio Grande if approved. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

This point of the lake is where the Rio Grande empties into it and after months of drought here in South Texas, the lake really is no more than a trickle of river that runs through the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SuBm_0hITp2cx00
Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque Jr., says the water situation is “dire.” (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

But it is the only source of water for the county’s 15,000 residents who rely on the water.

Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists

“As of right now we’re at a dire need for water and the supply is cut to a minimum right now for all the citizens and community in Siesta Shores and the whole of Zapata County,” Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque told Border Report.

“The situation is still critical,” Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell told us.

Since Border Report was last out to the lake at the end of July, the water level has dropped another foot and is now at 253.1 feet, a 30-year “historic low,” Rathmell said.

Rathmell says that this month the county’s water district was able to build a rock jetty into the river and dredged up 15 feet of silt using a portable pump.

“Our situation has improved for Zapata Water Works but the river is still historically low,” Rathmell said.

Cuellar says this is the first time that he can recall when such a dredging project has been undertaken in South Texas.

“IBWC is running all the traps not only on the U.S. side and also the Mexican side so everybody knows what we’re doing,” Cuellar said.

A dredging effort with IBWC was done a few years ago in West Texas and New Mexico.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Observer

Impending Water Crisis in Laredo

Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
LAREDO, TX
Border Report

Organizers to pitch binational river park to Mexico

The Binational River Project, which would join the border cities of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico in a massive international river park project, has gotten some financial support and political backing lately and organizers hope soon to get even more support from south of the border.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

DPS Dash Cam Video Catches Bailout in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Driver arrested for trying to transport illegal immigrants in Webb County. The Texas Department of Public Safety released this video of a bailout in Laredo. The video showed several people leaving the truck before the driver speeds away. DPS used spikes to stop the driver who...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo attorney going after EPA over ethylene oxide in the city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo attorney is going after the Environmental Protection Agency for not doing enough to protect the Laredo community from a toxic air pollutant called ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide (ETO) is a carcinogen known to cause cancer in humans after long-term exposure. In August of 2022,...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Zapata County, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Zapata County, TX
Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Zapata, TX
kgns.tv

Mexican felon guilty of third illegal reentry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is found guilty of coming into the country illegally for the third time. 57-year-old Antonio Montes-Ortiz was found guilty this week. In February 2022, he was caught walking in the brush near a creek that leads to the river on Highway 83 near Zapata. At that time, he admitted he was a citizen from Mexico and entered the country by coming through the river.
ZAPATA, TX
kgns.tv

Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Potential tropical storm expected to produce heavy rain

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Things may be sunny now, but the rain could be making a comeback this weekend. The Emergency Operating Center is monitoring a weather system that is developing in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is making its way to south Texas this weekend. According to Chief...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Volunteers needed to help clean Laredo park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to help keep our city beautiful with a back to school clean up!. Park officials say North Central Park has been targeted lately with a lot of graffiti and vandalism that they are hoping to remove. The city...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
kgns.tv

City of Laredo hosting End of Summer Pool Party

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation has been over for the past couple of weeks, the summer heat is still going strong, and the city is inviting the community to chill during its pool party!. This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department is hosting its End of Summer...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca. Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full. They ask the public to use caution when it the water. Due to the debris...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind. Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.
LAREDO, TX
KBTX.com

Teenage girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make a shocking discovery while foiling a recent human smuggling attempt. A 17-year-old girl was found hiding in the fake gas tank under a pick-up truck on Monday, August 15. The vehicle came into the checkpoint along I-35. Agents there found the fake tank and the girl hidden in a compartment inside of that.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Dredging#Rio Grande#Democrat#Ibwc#Mexican
kgns.tv

Laredo assesses storm damage to parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Filing deadline for general election is Monday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many game-changing races are set to unfold during this year’s November election. On November 8, voters in Webb County will line up to cast their ballots. Up for election is the seat for Laredo mayor, Council members and even state representatives but if you are...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol agents rescue unconscious woman

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents rescued an unconscious woman north of Rio Grande City. According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station received a call from a father and daughter, who were traveling north of Rio Grande City. Agents responded to […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
kgns.tv

Laredo school district sees rise in covid cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While this school year is looking like a return to normalcy; unfortunately, Covid-19 has not gone away. Students have been in school for about two weeks now and districts are starting to see covid cases on the rise. In the span of just three days, UISD...
LAREDO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy