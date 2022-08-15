Read full article on original website
Related
inputmag.com
Telfar launches an Olympic-worthy sportswear line
Telfar, through its natural popularity and a boost from a recent Beyoncé lyric, is one of the hottest brands of the moment. Joining its lineup of iconic bags and accessories is a collection of genderless athletic apparel, aptly named Telfar Performance. You may recognize the collection from the Liberian team at the 2021 Summer Olympics, and now it can yours without needing to qualify for the elite competition.
inputmag.com
This sportswear with built-in sweatbands eliminates the need for towels
At times, your biggest opponent in sports isn’t the other team. It’s your own sweat. Badger Sport’s new performance line prevents athletes from constantly having to reach for a towel mid-game or practice. The Sweatless Get a Grip collection eliminates the distraction by packing sweatbands into the sportswear.
inputmag.com
The Adidas NMD V3 is the series’s most sustainable sneaker yet
If you’re looking for a sneaker that can handle long city walks, you may want an option that’s easy on your feet and the planet. Enter the Adidas NMD V3, a sustainable sneaker designed for city wanderers. Built on the foundation of its original model from 2015, the NMD V3 is sleek and more eco-conscious than ever.
Comments / 0