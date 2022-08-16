ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

WFAA

State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship

FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
KELLER, TX
WFAA

Richardson teacher's aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde

RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher's aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That's because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they'll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy. "They...
RICHARDSON, TX
Desoto, TX
Texas State
Desoto, TX
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns

DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Missing teen last seen in Irving

IRVING, Texas — Police are requesting to issue an Endangered Missing Persons Alert to help find a teenage girl that was last seen in Irving on Sunday. Police say 17-year-old Quinaejah Taylor was seen at 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tudor Lane. She was wearing a black t-shirt with "Nike" on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Black Business Month – The Brown Thumb

We continue to celebrate black business month by highlighting entrepreneurs here in DFW building the lives and careers of their dreams. Hannah shows us one all about plants and self-care... With Monique Segovia, founder of The Brown Thumb in Denton. Keep up with Monique and her company on Instagram @TheBrownThumb.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

