Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Related
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
First-time teachers balance nerves, excitement as new school year begins in North Texas
LANCASTER, Texas — A new school year is beginning and many students and teachers are preparing to head back to class. “I’m excited. I’m just, like, nervous,” first-time teacher Lauren Mack said. Mack will be teaching 4th and 5th grade math at Lancaster ISD's Belt Line...
WFAA
Richardson teacher's aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde
RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher's aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That's because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they'll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy. "They...
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
Texas education commissioner talks teacher shortage, district scores and vouchers in visit to Garland
ROWLETT, Texas — Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, the man overseeing public education in the state, visited Garland ISD on Monday as accountability scores for schools and districts were released. Morath, a Garland ISD alum, came to James Back Elementary School to celebrate its rise from a B-rated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missing teen last seen in Irving
IRVING, Texas — Police are requesting to issue an Endangered Missing Persons Alert to help find a teenage girl that was last seen in Irving on Sunday. Police say 17-year-old Quinaejah Taylor was seen at 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Tudor Lane. She was wearing a black t-shirt with "Nike" on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free lunch no more: Parents across North Texas prepare to pay as pandemic-era program ends
CADDO MILLS, Texas — Lunch is no longer free for all public school students, after COVID-era waivers from the federal government expired. "Last year was free, which was a big blessing," Kortney Sandoval, a Caddo Mills mom, told WFAA. Now that the program's expired, Sandoval said she's looking at...
Carroll ISD accepts 'In God We Trust' signs from Christian conservative cell phone provider
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A self-proclaimed Christian conservative cell phone company donated new ‘In God We Trust’ signs to be hung in a prominent location at every Carroll ISD school. On Monday, the district accepted the donation from Patriot Mobile, which is connected to Patriot Mobile Action, a...
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
WFAA
Black Business Month – The Brown Thumb
We continue to celebrate black business month by highlighting entrepreneurs here in DFW building the lives and careers of their dreams. Hannah shows us one all about plants and self-care... With Monique Segovia, founder of The Brown Thumb in Denton. Keep up with Monique and her company on Instagram @TheBrownThumb.
Forth Worth mayor says city's budget is necessary for cleaner, safer city
FORT WORTH, Texas — Count Fort Worth among the Texas cities looking to cut property taxes for its residents thanks to a significantly larger budget. The city’s proposed $2.3 Billion budget is a 10% jump from last year, one of the largest increases in recent years. City leaders...
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Arlington.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
334
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0