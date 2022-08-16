Read full article on original website
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
vicksburgnews.com
Shootout on 2nd North and Clay
At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
WLBT
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WLBT
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS - Two Injured When Cop Car and School Bus Collide on TV Rd
Jackson, MS (August 20, 2022) - A patrol car belonging to the Jackson Police Department and a school bus were involved in a collision on Thursday, August 18th. The incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Robinson Road and TV Road in Jackson. The bus driver...
New details on officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the man and the officer involved a recent officer-involved shooting in Jackson. MBI originally reported that the incident involved Capitol Police and that it happened around 9:00 p.m. near Adelle and Lamar streets on Sunday, August 14. MBI officials now report that the shooting […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
UPDATE: 08/21/2022 WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the other car involved in the Yazoo County crash has been identified as Jirah L. Brewer, 29, of Purvis. She was driving a 2021 Volkwagen Jetta. She died at the scene. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi […]
vicksburgnews.com
Search warrant reveals Vicksburg man to be in possession of cocaine
Donald Evans, 55, was taken into custody by Vicksburg police on Friday after a search warrant revealed him to be in possession of cocaine. Vicksburg police executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence where cocaine was found. He was subsequently charged with possession. Evans appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
WLBT
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
WAPT
MBI report reveals some new information about Capitol Police firing shots during incident
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 WAPT News has obtained the initial incident report from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in an incident in which Capitol Police officers fired shots. The report is redacted and does not reveal a lot of information, but it does confirm Sinatra Jordan, 30, is the...
WAPT
19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said they have made a murder arrest. Wiley Green, 19, is accused in a deadly shooting that happened last Sunday on Terry Road. Police said Monday he was arrested at a home on Greenwood Avenue. There is no word yet on a motive.
Mississippi authorities investigating fatal crash on rural highway
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County on Saturday at about 8:35 a.m. The victim was William B Aden Jr., 68 of Vicksburg. Aden was driving his 2017 RAM 1500 southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
WLBT
City councilman holds celebration for Ward 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of Livingston Park all wearing smiles and engaging with food, fun, and fellowship. The event was created in an effort to get the help that people so desperately need, to improve Ward 5 in west Jackson. The event was hosted by...
WLBT
MHP: Two people dead after vehicle crash in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene near mile marker 133 northbound at 12:21 a.m. Saturday. According to MHP, 24-year-old Medley J. Morgan was traveling south in a 2013 Honda...
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
Neshoba Democrat
Barefoot Leake County man busted for burglary by deputies
A Leake County man known to walk around barefoot was arrested and charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported at a residence last week near Four Corners in the northwest part of the county, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Richard Scott Swager, 39, of 79 Green Road, Carthage,...
Madison County Journal
Madison man shoots roommate in dispute
A Madison man was arrested on assault and drug charges after allegedly shooting his roommate in the Tidewater subdivision over the weekend, the authorities said. George Pickett Jr., 56, of Madison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, the authorities said.
fox40jackson.com
Terry Police chief confirms man was killed in Saturday hit-and-run
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) – Terry Police are investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Antonio Wade. Police Chief Michael Ivy says Wade was walking near the intersection of the I-55 Frontage Road and Morgan Drive around 12:01 a.m. on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle. He...
