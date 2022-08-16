ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco, TX
Waco, TX
KCEN

WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco

WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
WACO, TX
B106

Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend

FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
News Break
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
WACO, TX

