KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County
Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.
WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco
WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.
KWTX
Gatesville residents pay hundreds more on electric bills after meters change
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A complete shock for Gatesville resident Paige Burkham came in the mail. She received her electric bill, alerting her that she owes over $600 for her one bedroom one bath home. Her last bill was just $94. “Like our bill says we use like 4,000 kWh...
KWTX
Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season
NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field.
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman without A/C for over a month
Catrina Jackson's A/C went out July 14. She called her home warranty company, but a month later, no repair in sight. So, she called 6 Fix for help.
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
KWTX
‘A light at the end of the tunnel’: Community rallies around Waco realtor battling rare cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas community is rallying around a Waco realtor who is battling a rare cancer by participating and volunteering at a golf tournament fundraiser. Doctors eventually diagnosed Jarrod Shelburne, a Waco realtor for Bentwood Realty and a father of two children below the age of...
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
fox44news.com
Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
