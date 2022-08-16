Read full article on original website
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Mississippi woman killed in 3-car highway crash
A Mississippi woman was killed Thursday afternoon on a stretch of highway in southwest Mississippi. Mary Barrett, 79, of Liberty, Mississippi, was killed Thursday in a three-car accident in Pike County, Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported. Troopers said a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 24...
Suspects lead Mississippi law enforcement on three-county chase
One person was arrested after a car led multiple Mississippi agencies on a chase that crossed three counties and ended with a crash. WAPT in Jackson reports that Charles Tillman has been charged with felony fleeing and other traffic violations. The chase reportedly started with a traffic stop at approximately...
3-car accident leaves 79-year-old woman dead in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 79-year-old woman was killed during a 3-car accident in Pike County on Thursday. The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 24. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by 79-year-old Mary Barrett of Liberty, Mississippi.
Experts Discuss Whether State Trooper Used Excessive Force on McComb Man, How He Reacted
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says a state trooper did nothing wrong in a viral video of his arrest of a McComb man on a country road. The state public defender says the officer had no good reason to search the man’s car and prolong the stop. A national violence and policing expert says the man and his brothers overreacted to the officer’s actions—but he understands why they did as Black men due to the history of violent policing in the state and the nation.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
Our community has flourished in part because of Co-Lin Natchez
Many of us Co-Lin at the old school building off U.S. 84, where Bob Dearing taught history. Oh, my, has Co-Lin come a long way here. On Aug. 24, 1972, Co-Lin held its first classes in Natchez when it was Co-Lin Junior College. Fifty years later, on Aug. 24 from...
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
Man arrested after Pike County deputies say they found ecstasy pills
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges. Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance. A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they […]
Elementary school student arrested after posting pictures holding an AR-style weapon, asked peers if he should bring it to school
Police arrested an unnamed juvenile from a Louisiana elementary school for posting pictures of himself holding an AR-style weapon and asking his peers if he should bring it to school. The Vidalia, Louisiana, police department received on Monday from a call from a concerned parent who said her child was...
Hazlehurst Elementary School receives special award
Hazlehurst Elementary School was recently presented an award by Keep Copiah County Beautiful (KCCB) for their school recycling program. At the beginning of the year, Mamie DuBose, recycling coordinator for KCCB, submitted an entry for the school recycling program in the Keep Mississippi Beautiful Awards Program. The newly-formed recycling program claimed second place in the statewide awards program, and the award was presented to KCCB at the 29th annual awards luncheon held at the Country Club of Jackson at the end of April. This award is meant to honor individuals/schools or organizations who are making exemplary efforts to Keep Mississippi Beautiful.
Port Gibson authorities make drug bust at gas station on Highway 18
Port Gibson authorities arrested a man for carrying a large amount of marijuana, money and a weapon on Thursday. According to Chief Russel Dorsey, Units responded at around 10:30 a.m. to the Citgo on Highway 18 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, Chief Dorsey spotted the suspect involved, Samario...
Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
Miss-Lou mourning loss of radio legend
NATCHEZ — Many in the Miss-Lou are mourning the loss of Dave Kimbro, known better as Rosco on the Radio. Kimbro worked for decades in radio at the stations of Listen Up Y’all Media, where he began at WNAT as a young man and later at WQNZ, where he spent most of his career.
‘Work family’ celebrates Simpson’s 45 years of service
NATCHEZ — Kitty Simpson retired Friday after 45 years of working at Byrne Insurance Inc., located at Homochitto Street in Natchez. Almost weekday for 45 years, Simpson has come to work as a commercial service representative at the insurance agency from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with an hour break for lunch.
Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store
NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said...
School board plans to lease former Washington school building to church
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Adams School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution to lease a historic school building in the Washington community to Thankful Missionary Baptist Church. The resolution offers the church group a rent of $1 per year for them to move in and...
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, AR-style rifles, handguns and ammo
Multiple firearms, illegal drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated during a weekend traffic stop by the Brookhaven Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Friday around 9:33 p.m., an SCU officer made a traffic stop in the Rogers Circle area on a gray Toyota Camry with Copiah County plates. The officer smelled...
PERFECT SCORE: Vidalia student pleasantly surprised by LEAP test results
VIDALIA, La. — When someone asks the 6th-grade class at Vidalia Junior High School to point to the smartest kid in the class, a lot of them would point to Brylee Marsalis. Marsalis, who is from Natchez, attended Ferriday Upper Elementary School last school year where she took the 5th-grade LEAP test in math, English Language Arts, Social Studies and science.
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville/Madison County
On Tuesday night, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made in reference to a shooting. Occupants of a car reported being shot at by a subject in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft. The driver met deputies and...
