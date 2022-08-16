Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
Sheridan Media
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022
Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
KULR8
Red Lodge SAR flown out to help woman injured west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday
RED LODGE, Mont. - A woman was injured while riding an ATV west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday. She was a part of a group riding on a Forest Service two-track road off Pryor Mountain Rd., when the ATV rolled, Red Lodge Fire Rescue reported. The woman suffered serious injuries...
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Foot Found Floating In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Witness Says “Awful Feeling”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a human foot that was found floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park, Yellowstone National Park officials announced on Thursday. The discovery of the foot and a shoe by a Yellowstone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
montanarightnow.com
Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
yourbigsky.com
Local sandwich shops to check out in Billings
Are you looking for a place a local place to eat? Here are a few sandwich shops serving originally made sandwiches, wraps, and more!. Chalet Market has been a part of the Billings community since the 1980s and has been enjoyed by many. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. Chalet Market has two locations: one on 24th St. W. and a downtown location in the First Interstate Bank Building. On top of artisan sandwiches, they also have a selection of desserts and sell Made in Montana products at each location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fair shooting scary for Billings girl, investigation on-going
There have been no arrests made in Monday night's shooting that sent panicked fair-goers running for cover. But more people are coming forward to tell their stories about the frightening incident.
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
14-year-old drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner tells MTN that a 14-year-old Laurel boy died from complications from drowning Tuesday.
KULR8
MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Witnesses describe chaotic scene after MontanaFair shooting in Billings
It was frightening for hundreds of families as shots rang out on the midway of the MontanaFair at MetraPark. A flood of people poured out of the gates while others hid on the fairgrounds.
KULR8
Rocky announces creation of Battlin' Bears Booster Club
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College Athletics Department announced the addition of the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club in a press release Thursday. "We are excited to offer the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club to our alumni and friends of Rocky Mountain College Athletics," said RMC Athletic Director Jim Klemann in the release. "This is an opportunity for former student-athletes, alumni, families, and fans of RMC Athletics to make a direct impact on the lives of our current and future Battlin’ Bears."
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Billings
One man was hospitalized after a suspected road rage incident led to a shooting on 4th ave. and 32 st. near downtown Billings around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
NBCMontana
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
‘Things Are Crazy & Getting Out of Hand': MontanaFair Shooting is Concerning
So we are still trying to figure out all the details about what happened last night at the fair. Apparently, there was a shooting between some youth that sent a person to the hospital. Right away a couple of questions come to mind. Number one, they have metal detectors that...
UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet
UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
Comments / 2