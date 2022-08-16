ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Attendance at Yellowstone National Park plummets after road washouts in June

Weeks after flooding cut off much of Yellowstone National Park from surrounding areas, officials fixed up an old stagecoach road so that a limited number of visitors can go in and out of an entrance along the Montana border. The temporary route is also a kind of lifeline for a neighboring town dependent on summer tourism. Yellowstone Public Radio's Olivia Weitz reports.
GARDINER, MT
Montana State
The Independent

Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death

A part of a human foot found in a shoe floating in a hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park earlier this week is believed to be linked to a July 31 death, park officials said Friday.While the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected.The shoe was recovered from Abyss Pool on Tuesday, park officials reported. News of that discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11.Chris Quinn...
Whiskey Riff

Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park

It doesn’t get any better than this. Two absolutely massive animals going head-to-head in a river, hoping they are the dominant one to get the girl they’re chasing. Elk tend to duke it out during the rut every year for breeding rights. Going horn to horn to gather your harem of women… talk about a scary way to go about it. I mean, bulls can weigh up to 1,000-pounds and they larger they are, the larger their antlers get. A […] The post Two Massive Bull Elk Battle In The Middle Of River In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Bison Takes A Run At Car In Yellowstone National Park

Bison attacks have become very common at Yellowstone National Park here recently. In fact, three people were gored by bison at the park in the span of only a week, and there’s been a few others that have occurred this year as well, including one woman who was paralyzed after getting tossed up in the air by one of the creatures.
Idaho Capital Sun

Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Daily Montanan

The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park

Throughout its history, Yellowstone has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic recent stories is that of the Nez Perce (Nimiipu). In the summer of 1877, the gold rush […] The post The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Whiskey Riff

Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd

That takes some balls… Running into a whole herd of animals that are upwards of 10 times larger than you all by yourself, and then going after the thing that they will protect the most out of the whole group… on top of the fact that bison are an incredibly aggressive animal. Big balls. Wolves are an incredibly smart creatures, known for their keen hunting abilities. Whether with a pack or flying solo they are very good at what they […] The post Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
S. F. Mori

It's a Good Time to Visit Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Yellowstone National Park has been a popular tourist destination in the United States for generations. The beauty of nature in the area is outstanding. People travel from all around the world to see the park and the Old Faithful Geyser, which goes off at regular intervals throughout the day.
