WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
WISH-TV
Georgetown Market Community Day
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this special episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon shares Part II of the LIVE broadcast from Community Day at Georgetown Market. Mel chats with:. Aaron McNicholas,...
WISH-TV
Back-to school healthy snack ideas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs with Kroger joined News 8 Sunday to discuss back-to-school snack ideas. Halvorson shares some fun, healthy ideas that are quick and easy to make. Enjoy the wide variety of recipes for all occasions. Explore more Kroger recipes here.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s eastside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
WISH-TV
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
WISH-TV
Spotty showers and storms Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet early part of Saturday, central Indiana has seen a few showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. There should be a lull in the weather this evening before more rain chances return. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some patchy...
WISH-TV
2 Indiana teens team up to revamp book series they created as kids
Imagine being in second grade and writing your first book. In 4th grade, you got it published. That’s exactly what happened for two Indiana teens, who are now reuniting again as teenagers to expand their “Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace” series! On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast, we hear from Co-Authors Annie Meade and Bailey Richards and learn the story of how they became child authors and reunited after six years apart. Even more, we hear their own advice to kids who have a dream, just like they did. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
WISH-TV
Slightly more humid with scattered thunderstorms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to feel a little more humid this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. TODAY: A few showers are possible in northern Indiana early this morning. If you’re heading to the Colts game or to the fair the first part of the day will be dry in central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms begin to develop after the lunch hour. It won’t be a complete wash out but spotty showers and thunderstorms blossom in the afternoon. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds or small hail. It’s going to be slightly more humid today. Cloud cover will limit temperatures in the afternoon. Most locations stay in the lower 80s with areas in southern Indiana popping into the middle 80s.
WISH-TV
Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location. The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
WISH-TV
Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere
A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow. She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 11,495 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair: Momma Town Exhibit, Wilson Concessions places in ‘Taste of Fair Contest’
The last week of the Indiana State Fair is currently underway. “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Randy Ollis and Randall Newsome stopped by Friday to visit the Momma Town Exhibit which allows people to interact with baby animals and to speak to the the owners of Wilson Concessions about winning 2nd and 3rd place in the “Taste of Fair” competition.
WISH-TV
Spotty showers for Sunday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll end the weekend with more cloud cover and another chance for a few spotty showers. TODAY: More scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. Look for a mostly cloudy sky with spotty showers and storms. It will be slightly humid with highs in the upper 70s near 80. Our severe weather risk is very low with parts of southeastern Indiana under a marginal risk. This means an isolated storm may reach severe criteria today.
WISH-TV
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
WISH-TV
Kidz Bop performs kid-friendly versions today’s biggest hits, brings show to Indy this weekend
Kidz Bop has been taking the world by storm with their fun, high-energy tour, and this weekend you can see the group on stage live. The show is happening at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20. The “Back And Bigger Than Ever”...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, at the Marathon gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware...
