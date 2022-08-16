Imagine being in second grade and writing your first book. In 4th grade, you got it published. That’s exactly what happened for two Indiana teens, who are now reuniting again as teenagers to expand their “Mystery of the Stolen Pearl Necklace” series! On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast, we hear from Co-Authors Annie Meade and Bailey Richards and learn the story of how they became child authors and reunited after six years apart. Even more, we hear their own advice to kids who have a dream, just like they did. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO