Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating toddler death in Bluff City

By Van Jones
WJHL
 5 days ago

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that a toddler’s death is under investigation.

According to a release, a toddler fell from a vehicle and died Monday afternoon on Morrell Town Road.

The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team (FIRST) responded to the incident and are conducting the investigation.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more information as it arrives.

WJHL

Sheriff: Erwin machete attack leads to first-degree attempted murder charge

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder. In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming […]
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Norton man charged with second-degree murder

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with the second-degree murder of a female in Norton on Friday. According to the release, the Norton Rescue Squad received a call around 4 a.m. of an unresponsive female at a Petrey Street address in Norton. Upon arrival, the rescue […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Hawkins County sheriff searching for assault suspect

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County authorities are searching for a man accused of injuring a woman so severely that she required an airlift to medical care. According to a Facebook post from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies are searching for Marshall Shields in connection to Aggravated Assault charges. A police report […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

