Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating toddler death in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that a toddler’s death is under investigation.

According to a release, a toddler fell from a vehicle and died Monday afternoon on Morrell Town Road.

The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team (FIRST) responded to the incident and are conducting the investigation.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more information as it arrives.

