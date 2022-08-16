Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NME
Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha has reportedly torn his Achilles heel
Zack de la Rocha reportedly tore his Achilles heel early on in Rage Against The Machine‘s now-cancelled ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour, a friend of the band has said. During the second show of the North American leg – which they performed in Chicago on July 11 –...
NME
Watch Johnny Marr join The Killers on stage as they begin US tour together
Johnny Marr joined The Killers on stage last night (August 20) to perform Smiths classics as they began their US tour together – see footage and the full setlist below. Marr began his tour supporting Brandon Flowers and co. at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Friday night (August 19) before playing the following night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. At both shows, he joined them for a number of songs in the encore.
NME
My Chemical Romance play ‘Bury Me in Black’ for first time in 19 years as they kick off US reunion tour
My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American reunion tour last night (August 20) by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years. The band played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to begin a 25-date tour that takes them through until early October. At the...
A New Yorker Lasted Just 5 Months Living In Florida & He's Getting Roasted On His TikTok
Florida has become extremely saturated with people from New York, however one TikTok creator is actually moving back to The Big Apple because he can't stand it. It's barely been five months and he's ready to leave the Sunshine State as he misses his staple NY favorites, like, as he says, "good pizza".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend
A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
musictimes.com
Solange Knowles at New York City Ballet: Surprise Collaborators, Premiere Date + More Details
The Knowles sisters prove yet again that their musical talent and prowess are unmatched. While Beyoncé was busy dropping "Renaissance," Solange was busy composing a score for the New York City Ballet (NYCB). In a press release on Aug 15, the NYCB announced they had tapped Solange for the...
NME
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photographer sues American Airlines after being tackled to floor for ‘bomb’ which was vintage camera
An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...
NME
LOONA’s KimLip leaves stage mid-concert in Chicago after fan chants interrupt her attempt to give a speech
LOONA fans have expressed concern for member KimLip who was seen leaving the stage during a recent concert in Chicago after fan chants drowned out her attempt to give a speech. On August 11, the 12-member girl group held a concert in Chicago as part of their ongoing ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ tour....
NME
Elvis Costello unveils details of huge 10-night residency in New York
Elvis Costello has unveiled details of a huge 10-night residency in New York next year. Costello revealed the plans for the residency while on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and said the gigs would feature a changing setlist. “I’m gonna play a 10-night stand in New York City next...
NBC News
U.K. singer Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ runner-up, found dead in Minnesota at 41
Darius Campbell Danesh, the “Pop Idol” runner-up and West End Star has died, police said. He was 41. The singer, who was Scottish, was found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday, Aug. 11. A spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department told Variety his death is currently the subject of “an open investigation.”
NME
Gorillaz debut new Tame Impala and Bootie Brown collaboration ‘New Gold’ at All Points East
Gorillaz headlined London’s All Points East last night (August 19) and debuted a new collaboration with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown – watch them play ‘New Gold’ below. The band played the Victoria Park festival to kick off the second part of their 2022 European tour,...
NME
Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for first time since 2013
Arctic Monkeys have performed ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for first time in almost a decade – watch footage from tonight’s (August 18) Prague show below. The Sheffield band, currently on their first tour since the coronavirus pandemic, treated fans to the ‘Suck It And See’ (2011) track towards the end of their set. The song was last performed live by the band in May 2013.
NME
Cassyette heads to the beach in new ‘Sad Girl Summer’ video
Cassyette has shared a new video for her single ‘Sad Girl Summer’, which sees her hosting a goth beach party – watch it below. The new video comes ahead of festival performances at Reading & Leeds next weekend and a UK headline tour next month. In a...
The Best Chocolate Brands on the Market
There is chocolate, and then there is bean-to-bar chocolate. While many reputable chocolate companies use a standardized blend of cacao from numerous countries, bean-to-bar chocolates tend to contain cacao from a single bioregion. As with wine, this allows the unique flavors of rare and specialty cacao strains to shine in the finished product. To determine […]
Comments / 0