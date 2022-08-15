ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in central Minnesota

SPENCER BROOK, Minn. -- Officials say a central Minnesota motorcyclist died after hitting a deer Saturday afternoon. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 55-year-old Daniel Meade died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries due to motorcycle-deer collision." The crash occurred on County Road 5 and Baugh Street in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 46-year-old Arthur Rajala of Colerain was traveling south on Hwy. 6 north of Grand Rapids when he crossed into the oncoming lane shortly before 5 p.m. The report says Rajala’s vehicle then drove off the oncoming shoulder, entered the ditch and collided with a tree.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
fox9.com

Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Former 'Tiger King' cats permanently relocated to Minnesota

SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota is the new forever home for four big cats that formerly resided at the now-infamous Tiger King Park in rural Oklahoma. According to the sanctuary, Alyssa the liliger, lions Alana and Aurora and white tiger Thor Jr. were all part...
SANDSTONE, MN
fox9.com

Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
krwc1360.com

Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County

Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
RED WING, MN
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Fatal accident in Red Wing

Kenneth Fritze, 54, of Woodbury died in a single vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. Minnesota State Patrol reports that Fritze's "Subaru Forester was traveling south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it came in contact with roadside barrier." Fritze was reportedly not wearing a...
RED WING, MN
Community Policy