Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include beer tasting, music, ice cream
CLAY COUNTY — The weather looks like it’s going to be favorable for all the outdoor events taking place this weekend. In Liberty, there's 11th Annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl. It takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, around Liberty's downtown Square. Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s event offers those 21 and older a chance to sample more than 20 beers at stops around the historic Square and at Corbin Mill.
d23.com
D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown
D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
MO Zoo To Hold Largest Lantern Festival of Its Kind in Midwest
The Kansas City Zoo will be hosting a one-of-a-kind art festival at the zoo featuring steel artwork of animals. Set to run from September 1 through December 11 the Kansas City Zoo is excited to bring this unique experience to their zoo guests. GloWild is a way to see art and animals at night light up the zoo for a lantern festival like no other.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
mycouriertribune.com
Core group of players return for Liberty tennis
LIBERTY — A core group returns to the court for Liberty tennis this fall. Last year, the Blue Jays finished as conference champions while qualifying three players for the state tournament. This year, they are hoping for more success. Pam Koch enters her 12th season as the head coach...
The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
kshb.com
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Tracking areas of rain, thunderstorms Friday in Kansas City
The current area of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-70 will drift south of KC by 2-3 PM. We will be watching for new scattered showers and thunderstorms to form after 3 PM across northeast Kansas, northern Missouri, southeast Nebraska and south Iowa. These showers and thunderstorms will track southeast across the region later this afternoon and tonight.
For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life
LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
When will KC be able to turn off the A/C?
Kansas City may be able to turn off the air conditioning and enjoy cooler temperatures by mid-September, according to weather records.
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
A Gardner woman's doorbell camera caught video of a meteor streaking through the sky over Gardner.
theraymorejournal.com
Raymore Animal Shelter in ‘dire need’
Have you visited the Raymore Animal Shelter lately? Few people have. It appears to be in disarray and at least one animal control officer has begged the city to fix it. Currently located next to the skate park at Recreation Park, the local animal shelter is beyond full capacity. Funding for the shelter falls way below what is needed to keep animals safe and healthy.
abc17news.com
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby
Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.
See Inside the Missouri Hotel Maybe Haunted by Al Capone’s Ghost
If you look at the places in Missouri that are said to have the most supernatural activity, you'll notice one in particular that also has a famous gangster connection. It was a regular hangout of convicted mobster Al Capone and there are many who believe that he never really left.
kcur.org
Store owners say Kansas City’s vintage clothing scene is ‘definitely hoppin’'
Younger generations are bringing back fashion from decades past. Whether people want unique pieces or sustainable shopping, the vintage apparel scene is booming and Kansas City is taking part. Kansas Citians enjoy a wide selection of vintage clothing options. Steve Kraske spoke with the owners of two local vintage stores:...
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
