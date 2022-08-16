ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include beer tasting, music, ice cream

CLAY COUNTY — The weather looks like it’s going to be favorable for all the outdoor events taking place this weekend. In Liberty, there's 11th Annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl. It takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, around Liberty's downtown Square. Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s event offers those 21 and older a chance to sample more than 20 beers at stops around the historic Square and at Corbin Mill.
LIBERTY, MO
d23.com

D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown

D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
MARCELINE, MO
KICK AM 1530

MO Zoo To Hold Largest Lantern Festival of Its Kind in Midwest

The Kansas City Zoo will be hosting a one-of-a-kind art festival at the zoo featuring steel artwork of animals. Set to run from September 1 through December 11 the Kansas City Zoo is excited to bring this unique experience to their zoo guests. GloWild is a way to see art and animals at night light up the zoo for a lantern festival like no other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Core group of players return for Liberty tennis

LIBERTY — A core group returns to the court for Liberty tennis this fall. Last year, the Blue Jays finished as conference champions while qualifying three players for the state tournament. This year, they are hoping for more success. Pam Koch enters her 12th season as the head coach...
LIBERTY, MO
kshb.com

Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Tracking areas of rain, thunderstorms Friday in Kansas City

The current area of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-70 will drift south of KC by 2-3 PM. We will be watching for new scattered showers and thunderstorms to form after 3 PM across northeast Kansas, northern Missouri, southeast Nebraska and south Iowa. These showers and thunderstorms will track southeast across the region later this afternoon and tonight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life

LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
LIBERTY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore Animal Shelter in ‘dire need’

Have you visited the Raymore Animal Shelter lately? Few people have. It appears to be in disarray and at least one animal control officer has begged the city to fix it. Currently located next to the skate park at Recreation Park, the local animal shelter is beyond full capacity. Funding for the shelter falls way below what is needed to keep animals safe and healthy.
RAYMORE, MO
abc17news.com

Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

