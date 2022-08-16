Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Several arrested after 'situation' at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, normal operations scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Fair officials continue to say they cannot provide information after chaos ensued at the fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police is calling it a "situation." KSP said it made several arrests, with pending charges. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of people arrested and...
wdrb.com
New Louisville Metro EMTs ready to hit the streets as hiring continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Louisville Metro EMTs graduated Friday, ready to be some of the first people on a scene when someone calls 911. Graduates went through a paid, four-month training class. The starting wage is more than $37,000 a year, and pay during training is $14.24 an hour. Trainees are also eligible for benefits during training. Once they're certified, the EMTs will get paid $17.89 an hour.
wdrb.com
9 people arrested after 'noise-making devices' cause panic at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of people caused a panic with "noise-making devices" causing attendees at the Kentucky State Fair to believe gunshots had been fired on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Nine people were arrested, six of them minors, after an incident that caused the state...
wdrb.com
Concrete plant mixing concerns from residents of east Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A concrete plant is mixing up concerns from hundreds of residents in east Louisville. Neighbors of the Lake Forest neighborhood are upset about a perceived lack of notice, the location of the plant and how it will impact their kids. Work is already underway at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
wdrb.com
Trimble County Schools to use biometric identification for food services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trimble County Public Schools is using a new technology to serve students breakfast and lunch starting next week. In a letter sent by Food Service Director Toni Jackson, the school district's food service department will use biometric identification management during meal service. The letter says it will provide accurate student identification, improve efficiency and security for students.
wdrb.com
Man shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning, dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning. The man was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries. LMPD said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Heck's Lane and 37th Street. LMPD blocked off...
wdrb.com
Louisville-area Blessings in a Backpack raises over $54k with golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in Backpack raised thousands of dollars to help feed Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students for free on the weekend. The Louisville chapter hosted a golf scramble at Wildwood Country Club that raised $54,175. The nonprofit said it will help feed more than 6,200 children across 51 Louisville-area schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools proposes new plans to rebuild middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking to purchase a combined 46 acres of property to build a new middle school. Thursday night the district hosted a "Q and A" session for feedback on its latest proposal which includes purchasing two neighboring properties; the previously considered 26-acres along Utica-Sellersburg and New Chapel Roads, and the former Twilight Golf Course.
wdrb.com
Suspect leads Jeffersontown officers on chase in stolen car Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDR) -- Jeffersontown police officers located a stolen vehicle while on patrol in the area of Arbor Point Drive. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver rammed into one of the patrol cars and drove off. A pursuit ensued but was eventually terminated near...
wdrb.com
Sweet job! Meet the man who helps pick the food vendors at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves splurging on a funnel cake or corn dog at the Kentucky State Fair, but many people don't know the man responsible for picking the food vendors that get to showcase their menus. Marty Flannery is a sales coordinator for the Kentucky Exposition Center. He's...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
wdrb.com
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
wdrb.com
Jellyfish found in pond at Shawnee Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Freshwater jellyfish were spotted in a pond at Shawnee Park in west Louisville. The jellyfish have "stinging cells" on their tentacles used for feeding. Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said the jellyfish aren't dangerous to humans, but they should be left alone. Park officials said the jellyfish...
wdrb.com
Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wdrb.com
2 teenagers shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street, around 8:30 p.m. Police found a male and female teenager with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
wdrb.com
Clarksville art installation celebrating women of WWII to be unveiled in September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Clarksville will soon unveil an art installation celebrating the important role women played during World War II. The "Rosie the Riveter" Art Installation will be unveiled Sept. 16 at Ashland Park by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The commission said last year...
Comments / 0