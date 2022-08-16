ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
BOGART, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
FORT VALLEY, GA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Galt

On Thursday the Galt Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide in Georgia. The Galt Police Department announced the arrest on its Facebook page. On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia.
GALT, CA
wgxa.tv

DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Arizona say a Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme. They say 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Ighorhiohwunu was previously […]
KENNESAW, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

