Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
1 Person Killed in Motor-vehicle Accident in Monroe County (Forsyth, GA)
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, a Motor-vehicle crash was reported on GA 401 (I-75) Northbound near mile marker 191. A tractor-trailer was blocking the path of the road. The driver of [..]
Georgia man tied to Miami officer death had extensive criminal history, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died from injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Detective Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers...
Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers
ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
'Out to victimize the community': Houston County Sheriff's Office dealing with uptick in gang violence
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say gang violence in Houston County is evolving and growing, and now, the Houston County Sheriff's Office says they're dealing with it. Two Houston County deputies just got back from the Georgia Gangs Investigation Conference. During that conference, they met with other gang investigators...
16-year-old shot and killed in Fort Valley
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Valley, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. Around 5:45 on Saturday morning, Justin Woodford from Perry was pronounced dead near the scene. It happened around 1207 Edward Street, and the case is still under investigation. There...
Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Galt
On Thursday the Galt Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide in Georgia. The Galt Police Department announced the arrest on its Facebook page. On Thursday, August 18th, at approximately 2 p.m., Galt PD Officers were requested to assist the US Marshalls Fugitive Task Force with serving an arrest warrant on an outstanding homicide suspect from Georgia.
DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Federal prosecutors in Arizona say a Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme. They say 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors say Ighorhiohwunu was previously […]
Georgia man sentenced to decade in prison by judge in Arizona in romance scam case
PHOENIX – A federal judge in Arizona sentenced a Georgia man to nearly 11 years in prison for conspiring to defraud more than $1 million in a romance scam that targeted elderly victims, authorities said Thursday. Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, 47, of Kennesaw, was sentenced in a Tucson court last week...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto...
Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
Georgia officials struggling to find lawyers willing to represent men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The planned appeal of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is stuck on pause as two of the three wait for lawyers to represent them. The sticking point: Money. A status hearing Wednesday...
