Effective: 2022-08-21 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cumberland and eastern Hoke Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Antioch, or near Red Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Raeford, Fort Bragg, Antioch, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Eastover, Stedman and Wade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO