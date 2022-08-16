ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

AFD: BBQ causes fire in shed, 2-story home in NW Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out in a shed at a two-story house in Northwest Austin overnight. The Austin Fire Department responded around 1:48 a.m. to the house at 10703 Mourning Dove Drive. Officials say the fire in the shed had extended to the rear of the two-story.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 taken to hospital after rollover collision in Del Valle

Three people were injured in a rollover collision in Del Valle Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene between 6300 and 6515 Elroy Rd. Medics took two people to the hospital, both with potentially serious injuries. The third patient refused transport. Only one car was involved in the...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Recent rainfall not enough to end county burn bans

AUSTIN, Texas — The rain made a big difference in the active wildfires -- the Pine Pond Fire went from 65 percent contained Thursday to 85 percent contained Thursday night. But emergency management leaders around Central Texas say while it is good to get rain, we have a ways to go before the fire risk drops.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
CBS Austin

MMW: U.S. Marshals Looking for Suspect in Downtown Murder

AUSTIN, Texas — Deddrick Raymond Amerson, 24, is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened July 21st in downtown Austin. “Amerson and this deceased victim were having a drug transaction that became physical, which then turned violent,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Austin Police officers followed a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Pride Parade returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

Austin’s Pride Parade returned Saturday evening after a two-year hiatus. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Austin to celebrate the city’s queer community. Although many attendees will tell you the event isn’t just about the party; they say it’s an important festival and parade showing support and offering connection for LGBTQIA+ Central Texans.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Pets Alive! in need of fosters for 9 dogs from San Benito

Austin Pets Alive! agreed to take in nine dogs from San Benito and now they need fosters. San Benito Animal Control reached out to APA! and said that because of recent and projected rain, their all-outdoor shelter is at risk of flooding. The dogs will be transported to APA! on...
AUSTIN, TX

