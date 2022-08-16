Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
AFD: BBQ causes fire in shed, 2-story home in NW Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out in a shed at a two-story house in Northwest Austin overnight. The Austin Fire Department responded around 1:48 a.m. to the house at 10703 Mourning Dove Drive. Officials say the fire in the shed had extended to the rear of the two-story.
1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
ATCEMS responds to two crashes within half an hour
AUSTIN, Texas — A total of three people are recovering in local hospitals following two separate crashes in Travis County on Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS first responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 p.m. along Elroy Road. That's off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
ATCEMS: Body found near Dell Seton parking garage
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said a person was found dead in a creek bed Friday afternoon. ATCEMS said it responded, along with the Austin Fire Department, to a report of a person found in a creek bed "not moving" near the Dell Seton Medical Center parking garage shortly before 3:50 p.m. That's in the 1600 block of Trinity Street.
ATCEMS: 1 declared dead during wilderness rescue call
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at a wilderness recuse call in the 1600 block of Trinity on Friday.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with dog in east Travis County
A motorcyclist was declared a trauma alert after colliding with a dog in east Travis County. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near 14701 FM 1100. STAR Flight took the patient to the hospital with serious injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS did not say how badly the dog was hurt.
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
Everyone safe after overnight fire in Manor
Crews with Travis County ESD 12 said working smoke detectors alerted those inside a home that caught fire early Friday morning. They said everyone was able to get out safely.
CBS Austin
2 taken to hospital after rollover collision in Del Valle
Three people were injured in a rollover collision in Del Valle Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene between 6300 and 6515 Elroy Rd. Medics took two people to the hospital, both with potentially serious injuries. The third patient refused transport. Only one car was involved in the...
CBS Austin
Recent rainfall not enough to end county burn bans
AUSTIN, Texas — The rain made a big difference in the active wildfires -- the Pine Pond Fire went from 65 percent contained Thursday to 85 percent contained Thursday night. But emergency management leaders around Central Texas say while it is good to get rain, we have a ways to go before the fire risk drops.
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle on 290 in Oak Hill
Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
CBS Austin
MMW: U.S. Marshals Looking for Suspect in Downtown Murder
AUSTIN, Texas — Deddrick Raymond Amerson, 24, is wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened July 21st in downtown Austin. “Amerson and this deceased victim were having a drug transaction that became physical, which then turned violent,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. Austin Police officers followed a...
CBS Austin
Austin Pride Parade returns after two-year pandemic hiatus
Austin’s Pride Parade returned Saturday evening after a two-year hiatus. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Austin to celebrate the city’s queer community. Although many attendees will tell you the event isn’t just about the party; they say it’s an important festival and parade showing support and offering connection for LGBTQIA+ Central Texans.
KSAT 12
New grocery store set to open on East Side signals more growth in area
SAN ANTONIO – The East Side is growing as new businesses work to make a name for themselves and draw more customers to the area. Austin-based Royal Blue Grocery recently announced it would open a new location in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood. James Mireles, the owner of Pulp Coffee...
Police identify victim in Tuesday morning homicide
On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.
All lanes of University Blvd. in Round Rock reopen after wreck
The Round Rock Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday morning about a multi-vehicle crash on University Blvd. near S.H. 130.
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of fosters for 9 dogs from San Benito
Austin Pets Alive! agreed to take in nine dogs from San Benito and now they need fosters. San Benito Animal Control reached out to APA! and said that because of recent and projected rain, their all-outdoor shelter is at risk of flooding. The dogs will be transported to APA! on...
