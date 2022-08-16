Nexstar Media stations raise over $300K to assist Kentucky flood victims

TENNESSEE ( WATE ) — Nexstar television stations across the nation raised more than $300,000 to help eastern Kentucky victims in a 10-day fundraiser drive.

All of the participation stations came together to raise money in an effort to help those who were affected by the storms in Kentucky, with the cap of being a $25,000 donation from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the Christian Appalachian Project.

More than 30 Nexstar Media stations, led by WDKY-TV in Lexington, Ky., participated in the fundraising effort, including WOWK-TV in Charleston, W.Va., WJHL-TV in Nashville, Tenn., WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tenn., WEHT-TV in Evansville, Ind.

In the last two weeks, the stations promoted and aired special programing to examine the impact of the flooding and highlight relief efforts. Each station provided an on-screen QR code to display as part of the program, enabling viewers to make donations to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the Christian Appalachian Project to help those in need.

“We value partners like Fox 56 Lexington who saw the need in the community and looked for a tangible way to help,” said Guy Adams, President/CEO of Christian Appalachian Project. “The funds raised through this effort will be invaluable in helping CAP meet the long-term needs of families devasted by recent flooding. When the unthinkable happens, CAP is there to help people put their lives back together. We are grateful for the entire Nexstar family for helping to serve people in need in Appalachia.”

Founded 50 years ago, the Christian Appalachian Project, through donor support, dedicated volunteers and a selfless staff touches the lives of more than one million people each year. Working with the other local food banks and humanitarian service providers, the organization’s reach extends to parts of all 13 states of the Appalachian region, including Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“The recent flooding experienced by my fellow Kentuckians has been catastrophic, with lives lost, billions of dollars in damage, and it will take us years to recover. I know I speak for my Nexstar colleagues here in Appalachia and across the country when I say how proud we are to work for a company that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. It is core to Nexstar’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation has made this $25,000 donation to assist with flood relief efforts.” Monte Costes, Vice President and General Manager of WDKY-TV

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries to do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

