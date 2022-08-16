Santa Rosa Junior College: Return to campus after 2 years of remote instruction

VACAVILLE -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in a wilderness area west of Vacaville Monday afternoon, according to authorities.The so-called Pleasants Fire burning along Pleasant Valley Road was first reported by Cal Fire shortly after noon. According to a tweet by the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unite, the fire is approximately seven acres and 0% contained. The Vacaville Fire Protection District is also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the fire's forward progress had been stopped at about 28 acres.Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles as crews continue to mop up in the area.

5 DAYS AGO