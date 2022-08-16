ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Junior College: Return to campus after 2 years of remote instruction

By BETH SCHLANKER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The rush of footsteps heralded a return to near-normality Monday at Santa Rosa Junior College, which began its 2022-23 academic year in a way it has not over the past two years. It welcomed back most students and instructors, with in-person classes in full swing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in spring of 2020. As some students sought out shaded lawns on the 104-year-old campus, others marked the day with exercise, all of it adding up to a renewed buzz for Sonoma County’s largest institution of higher learning.

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
