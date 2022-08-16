Read full article on original website
Victims killed in KCK double homicide identified
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the two men killed in a shooting earlier this week.
KCTV 5
Police identify two killed in KCK double shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kan., have identified the two individuals killed in a shooting this week. Two were killed on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Carlos Chavira and 25-year-old Oswaldo Saucedo-Chavira. Both were residents of KCK.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
1 man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
A shooting Friday killed one man in an east KCMO neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near east 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.
abc17news.com
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
KAKE TV
'He was a devoted dad:' Kansas City man killed in road-rage shooting
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A Kansas City family is coping with a devastating loss. A father of four young girls was killed in an apparent case of road rage. Now his fiancée is bearing an unimaginable burden as she raises their daughters and the baby boy he'll never get to meet.
fourstateshomepage.com
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Chase in Bonner Springs ends in crash, suspect still at large
The suspect is still at large and believed to be in the area of K-7 and Kansas Avenue.
KCTV 5
Police: ATV driver does doughnuts in Paseo median, suffers life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was doing doughnuts and driving erratically in a median crashed an ATV and suffered life-threatening injuries, Kansas City Police said. KCPD arrived Saturday evening to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at 17th street and The Paseo. The driver of a white...
WIBW
Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting. The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Investigators said...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting at 52nd & Brooklyn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Ave. Kansas City police went to the scene after receiving a call just before 7 p.m. about a shooting there. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot...
2 students in custody, weapon confiscated at Wyandotte HS in KCK
Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown after a weapon was found on campus. Two students are in custody.
Former Eudora daycare worker will get new trial in infant’s death
A split decision by the Kansas Supreme Court means a woman accused of killing a child in her custody will get a new trial.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Motorcycle stolen in Kansas recovered in Platte County
ATCHISON COUNTY —A 2008 red Honda 1000RR motorcycle taken from the 200 block North 9th in Atchison on Monday has been recovered, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Department recovered the motorcycle in a rural area near 371 Highway and Old Pike road...
KCK police investigating double homicide near 15th, Haskell
Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. at 15th Street and Haskell Avenue where they found two men dead.
KCPD investigate after man shot, killed in 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Thursday night in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery
LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon. Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes....
