Olathe, KS

KCTV 5

Police identify two killed in KCK double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kan., have identified the two individuals killed in a shooting this week. Two were killed on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Carlos Chavira and 25-year-old Oswaldo Saucedo-Chavira. Both were residents of KCK.
KCTV 5

KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
abc17news.com

Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris when the couple lived in Overland Park, Kansas. Police went to the couple’s apartment on Jan. 8, 2018, in response to a reported domestic disturbance. They returned when Harris reported his wife was missing. Her body was later found near Raymore, Missouri. Tanisha Harris was an associate pastor at Repairers Kansas City, a nondenominational church, when she was killed. Harris will be sentenced Nov. 3.
fourstateshomepage.com

Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 35th, Wayne in Kasnas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An individual was shot in killed Friday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened at 35th and Wayne shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s Kansas City’s 105th homicide of 2022. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
WIBW

Atchison Police attempt to identify two in video of shooting

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are attempting to identify two individuals seen in a surveillance video of an early-morning shooting. The Atchison Police Department says officials are investigating after they were called to the 400 block of N 9th St. around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Investigators said...
KCTV 5

Lenexa police investigate after online sale turns into an armed robbery

LENEXA, Kan (KCTV) --- Lenexa police are investigating after a Facebook Marketplace sale went wrong in the area of College and Pflumm on Saturday afternoon. Police reported out to an armed robbery call at around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The victim of the crime was selling a pair of shoes....
