ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Old Town Clovis double murder defense: 'Too drunk'

By Corin Hoggard via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5gUD_0hITjfzJ00

The fate of a man who killed two people in a Clovis nightclub now lies in the hands of a jury.

Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial against Eddie Cordero .

Cordero isn't denying he killed two people at The Palace last May. He's not saying much at all.

But some of what he's said since his arrest got recorded and the jury heard it Monday.

Surveillance video from The Palace shows Cordero firing the shots that killed Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.

About an hour before that, video showed Cordero arguing with Luna.

RELATED: Old Town Clovis double murder trial starts with 1st view of surveillance video

Angel Mejia noticed.

He testified in Cordero's murder trial that he took Cordero home and told him to stay there.

A recorded jail phone call reveals Cordero didn't like it when Mejia testified against him at a preliminary hearing.

"That n**** better hope I never get out of this mother***er or something," Cordero said to his sister. "That n**** better move out of Fresno or something because I'm going to be right back in this mother***er for the same sh**."

Clovis police detective Kedric Anderson said it sounded like a threat from Cordero.

But because of the video, Cordero is in jail now and possibly in custody for the rest of his life.

"It's not often we have a clear video of a murder coupled with a confession," said prosecutor Elana Smith.

Smith says the video makes it clear Cordero had a beef with Luna and then made a plan to kill him and leave town.

Police caught him in Arizona a couple weeks after the murders.

RELATED: Fresno man wanted in connection to deadly Clovis bar shooting arrested in Arizona

He'd cut his mullet and acquired a new gun.

We're not allowed to show Cordero in court during the trial, but he's grown the mullet back now.

He chose not to testify in his trial, but his attorney pointed to Cordero's police interview as he argued for second degree murder or involuntary manslaughter.

"I don't remember nuthin' from that night," Jonathan Richter quoted Cordero as saying. "I was drunk as f***."

Richter says Cordero explained he used drugs and alcohol that night, so he couldn't be in a state of mind to premeditate the murders.

Smith says the video tells a different story.

"I want you to go back and I want you watch this video and I want you to tell me if it looks like Mr. Cordero doesn't know what he's doing," she said.

If the jury convicts him on the most serious counts, Cordero faces a punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Comments / 2

SG59
5d ago

Hopefully he gets in in Prison where the Sun Don't Shine, wait He might like that

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
State
Arizona State
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Richter
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#The Murders#Violent Crime#Palace
crimevoice.com

Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel

One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
MERCED, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief

“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Frederick Woods, convicted in 1976 Chowchilla school bus kidnapping, to be paroled

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 in what a prosecutor called "the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history" is being released by the state's parole board. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider its decision to parole Frederick Woods, 70, on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March when previous panels had denied him parole 17 times. But the board affirmed that decision. Woods and his two accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were from wealthy...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

Two women wanted for retail theft in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl's store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start putting...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy