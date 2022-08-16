ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
Metro Nashville leaders question Fisk University's request for $10 million in COVID relief

A federal covid relief funding request is facing pushback from some Metro Nashville council members. Fisk University is requesting $10 million from Nashville’s American Rescue Plan funds to renovate a dilapidated building on their campus. University leaders say they plan to renovate Burrus Hall into a project similar to the Entrepreneur Center in Downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits establishments for soldiers

HOPKINSVILLE, K.y. (WZTV) — Fort Campbell has updated the list of establishments that military personnel are not allowed to patronize. The list includes adult novelty shops, certain trailer parks and businesses owned by certain individuals in Tennessee and Kentucky. As of August 1 these establishments/areas are declared off-limits to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Riverkeeper sues Lewisburg for sewage pollution

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee non-profit has filed to sue the city of Lewisburg for violations due to sanitary sewage overflows from the city's sewage collection system. According to a U.S. District court complaint, Tennessee Riverkeeper filed a Clean Water Act against the City of Lewisburg (dba Lewisburg...
LEWISBURG, TN
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mixed-use redevelopment plan for Donelson Station submitted to RTA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A company who owns property adjacent to Donelson Station has submitted a proposal to lease out a portion of the station to rehab the transit hub and redevelop it for mixed use. H.G. Hill Realty Company and Southeast Venture report that they recently submitted a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
TENNESSEE STATE
MNPD: Homicide investigation underway on Jenna Lee Circle

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a homicide after three men were shot on Jenna Lee Circle in Madison. The shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday left two men with gunshot wounds and a third man dead. MNPD says that there is no suspect in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Heroes recall saving those trapped during waverly floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Waverly community calls Joel Boyers and Jeff Burkhead heroes to this day, credited with saving dozens of lives on August 21, 2021. Boyers, a helicopter pilot who owns Helistar Aviation, received a frantic phone call from a woman in Pennsylvania that morning, after telling him her brother and two daughters were on a roof somewhere in Waverly.
WAVERLY, TN
Three detained following shots fired near a football game in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Three people were detained by police after shots were fired near a football game in Clarksville. According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they observed suspicious activity just after 9 p.m. Friday in the West Creek High School Campus parking lot during the football game. Deputies saw a vehicle with an open trunk traveling above the posted speed for the area and radioed dispatch for assistance.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
School bus downs utility pole, causes street closure in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A school bus hit a utility pole Friday morning during the morning commute closing Murfreesboro Rd from Mack Hatcher into downtown Franklin. The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has reported that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and warn drivers to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure as well as on those alternates routes.
