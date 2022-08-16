Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Slavery, religious leaders, & unions on November ballot to amend State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the November 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. Tennessee voters this November will be voting not just on who leads the state, but also amendments which could affect their workplace, allow religious leaders to hold office, and change age-old language in the State Constitution.
Metro Nashville leaders question Fisk University's request for $10 million in COVID relief
A federal covid relief funding request is facing pushback from some Metro Nashville council members. Fisk University is requesting $10 million from Nashville’s American Rescue Plan funds to renovate a dilapidated building on their campus. University leaders say they plan to renovate Burrus Hall into a project similar to the Entrepreneur Center in Downtown Nashville.
Community organization giving free handgun trigger key locks in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local community organizations are promoting gun safety be giving out free handgun trigger key locks to handguns owners, so they can secure their guns at all times. Earl Jordan, CEO with the Partners In The Struggle Organization is inviting the public to the event on...
Nonprofit wants more "accountability" for Mayor's $50 million ask to address homelessness
Metro Council deferred Mayor John Cooper’s fifty million dollars ask to address homelessness across the city until October. It comes as the homeless crisis across Music City has left community members calling for action. “This council, by their inaction, is holding things up and it is so detrimental to...
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits establishments for soldiers
HOPKINSVILLE, K.y. (WZTV) — Fort Campbell has updated the list of establishments that military personnel are not allowed to patronize. The list includes adult novelty shops, certain trailer parks and businesses owned by certain individuals in Tennessee and Kentucky. As of August 1 these establishments/areas are declared off-limits to...
Tennessee Riverkeeper sues Lewisburg for sewage pollution
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee non-profit has filed to sue the city of Lewisburg for violations due to sanitary sewage overflows from the city's sewage collection system. According to a U.S. District court complaint, Tennessee Riverkeeper filed a Clean Water Act against the City of Lewisburg (dba Lewisburg...
Illinois first lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Gov. JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year for the second year in a row. The winning...
Convicted felon found outside Nashville restaurant with rifle, loaded drum magazine
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon parked at a fast food restaurant was arrested on Thursday after he was found with weapons. Police report the 31-year-old man was parked at a fast-food restaurant on Largo Drive when MNPD received a suspicious person call. Officers found...
Mixed-use redevelopment plan for Donelson Station submitted to RTA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A company who owns property adjacent to Donelson Station has submitted a proposal to lease out a portion of the station to rehab the transit hub and redevelop it for mixed use. H.G. Hill Realty Company and Southeast Venture report that they recently submitted a...
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
MNPD: Homicide investigation underway on Jenna Lee Circle
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a homicide after three men were shot on Jenna Lee Circle in Madison. The shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday left two men with gunshot wounds and a third man dead. MNPD says that there is no suspect in...
Heroes recall saving those trapped during waverly floods
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Waverly community calls Joel Boyers and Jeff Burkhead heroes to this day, credited with saving dozens of lives on August 21, 2021. Boyers, a helicopter pilot who owns Helistar Aviation, received a frantic phone call from a woman in Pennsylvania that morning, after telling him her brother and two daughters were on a roof somewhere in Waverly.
Remembering the lost, the survivors, and heroes from catastrophic flooding in Waverly
FOX 17 News remembers historic flooding in the town of Waverly which claimed lives and caused catastrophic damage nearly one year ago today. 20 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, causing one of the worst natural disasters in Tennessee history.
Three detained following shots fired near a football game in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- Three people were detained by police after shots were fired near a football game in Clarksville. According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they observed suspicious activity just after 9 p.m. Friday in the West Creek High School Campus parking lot during the football game. Deputies saw a vehicle with an open trunk traveling above the posted speed for the area and radioed dispatch for assistance.
New regulation for construction projects to protect sidewalks, bike lanes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mayor Cooper recognized that many public dollars are spent developing Downtown and the lower Broadway area and now it's time to make neighborhoods a priority. Cooper noted that construction projects account for nearly 90% of closures on pedestrian walkways and the new regulation is aimed at addressing this issue.
School bus downs utility pole, causes street closure in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A school bus hit a utility pole Friday morning during the morning commute closing Murfreesboro Rd from Mack Hatcher into downtown Franklin. The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has reported that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and warn drivers to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure as well as on those alternates routes.
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
Family of seven-month-old twins swept away in Waverly floods reflects one year later
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rigney family had only been living at the East Brookside Apartments for two weeks, but little did they know that Saturday morning in August would change their lives forever. Matthew Rigney and Danielle Hall wake up every day missing their twins, Ryan and Rileighanna.
