Portsmouth, VA

50th Annual Seawall Art Show returns to High St in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 50th Annual Seawall Art Show is returning to High Street in Portsmouth.

The event is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28, on High Street between Crawford and Court streets, in the Olde Towne Portsmouth Cultural Arts District. Art show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, rain or shine.

A juried competition, the annual art show draws a diverse group of artists.

This year’s art show features work by more than 85 artists from up and down the eastern seaboard. Fine art and crafts will be featured including artwork in photography, wood, sculpture, jewelry, clay, oil, acrylic, digital art, glass, watercolor, drawing, gourds, fiber, and mixed media. In addition, the Seawall Art Show features a student show and sale.

Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking offered on the street (outside the show area), and in public parking garages on both days of the event.

