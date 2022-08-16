ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Investigating Shots Fired from Car on Palmwood Drive

Sparks Police responded to a report of shots being fired from a car at 9:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. When officers got to the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive, they determined that the gunfire did not hit anyone. The investigation is still underway, as investigators continue looking into leads.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Suspect identified in Officer-Involved Shooting near Wadsworth

The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in high-speed police chase and officer-involved shooting near Wadsworth. The Medical Examiners Office says the suspect identified as 40-year-old Tony Dehart of Winnemucca had suffered a gun shot wound and fire scaring.
WADSWORTH, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno resident arrested for burglary in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Sparks responded to a burglary Thursday in which a large amount of money and a handgun were stolen. They say around 6:00 a.m., Sparks police responded to the 200 block of Greg Street for a report of a burglary that happened earlier. Police identified...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by car near UNR

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car near the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and North Virginia St. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Head-On Crash Closes Portion of East Golden Valley Road

A portion of East Golden Valley Road north of Reno is currently closed for a head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Washoe County deputies say three people were taken to the hospital. Deputies say the crash involved a truck towing a trailer -...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s office said stolen truck recovered

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating a stolen truck taken from the area of State Street and Handelin Road on Aug. 15, then about three hours later reported it had been recovered. According to police, the...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Various ramps to close overnight for construction work on I-80 in Truckee

Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) motorists in Truckee of intermittent overnight off- and on-ramp closures due to construction work. Motorists may encounter off- and on-ramp closures between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26 and Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2. Two consecutive...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV

A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
YUBA CITY, CA
2news.com

Man Accused of Stealing Car With Children Inside

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two children inside of it. It started Monday afternoon in Reno and police say the suspect led them on a chase ending in Carson City. According to law enforcement, a silver 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with dealer paper plates was...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Caltrans reopens Highway 89

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Thursday they have reopened Highway 89 to one-way controlled traffic. Effective at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer be offering morning and evening escorts, and the emergency access road will be closed. The highway had been initially closed earlier this...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA

