Fresno police arrest gunman in murder outside FreshCo grocery store

Three months after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Fresno shopping center, the suspected gunman is now in jail.

Guillermo Perez, 41, was booked into jail for murder Sunday.

He's accused of shooting and killing Richard Martin, 70, in May.

Martin was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of FreshCo Foods at Shields and Brawley in west central Fresno.

Police say this is not the first time the suspect has been in trouble.

"Mr. Perez has a long history with law enforcement that date back as early as 2009," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

This is the second arrest in the case.

On July 6, Alejandra Munoz was also booked into jail.

Police say she wasn't the shooter, but surveillance video of the incident shows she is directly involved.

"The video will reflect that Alejandra and Guillermo both were in a vehicle. They cased the location where Mr. Martin was inside his vehicle and, at some point, Guillermo approached on foot and shots were fired into the vehicle that caused the death of Richard Martin." said Lt. Cervantes.

Investigators say Munoz and Perez are friends and both live near the scene of the shooting.

Lt. Cervantes says the victim did not have any criminal history.

He wouldn't discuss a possible motive, but say the suspects were familiar with Martin.

"This was not a random act of violence, we believe this was a targeted incident." Lt. Cervantes said.

Investigators say investigators served search warrants at the homes of both suspects, but have not been able to track down the murder weapon.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers.