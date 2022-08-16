ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno police arrest gunman in murder outside FreshCo grocery store

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqweU_0hITit4200

Three months after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Fresno shopping center, the suspected gunman is now in jail.

Guillermo Perez, 41, was booked into jail for murder Sunday.

He's accused of shooting and killing Richard Martin, 70, in May.

Martin was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of FreshCo Foods at Shields and Brawley in west central Fresno.

Police say this is not the first time the suspect has been in trouble.

"Mr. Perez has a long history with law enforcement that date back as early as 2009," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

This is the second arrest in the case.

On July 6, Alejandra Munoz was also booked into jail.

RELATED: Woman arrested in connection to murder of 70-year-old man outside Fresno shopping center

Police say she wasn't the shooter, but surveillance video of the incident shows she is directly involved.

"The video will reflect that Alejandra and Guillermo both were in a vehicle. They cased the location where Mr. Martin was inside his vehicle and, at some point, Guillermo approached on foot and shots were fired into the vehicle that caused the death of Richard Martin." said Lt. Cervantes.

Investigators say Munoz and Perez are friends and both live near the scene of the shooting.

Lt. Cervantes says the victim did not have any criminal history.

He wouldn't discuss a possible motive, but say the suspects were familiar with Martin.

"This was not a random act of violence, we believe this was a targeted incident." Lt. Cervantes said.

Investigators say investigators served search warrants at the homes of both suspects, but have not been able to track down the murder weapon.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Fresno Police or Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brawley, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Two women wanted for retail theft in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl's store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start putting...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshco#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Freshco Foods#Fresno Police Lt
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Men who filled fire extinguishers with fentanyl charged

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects from Washington state were charged with transporting fentanyl with the intention of selling it by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, officials announced Wednesday. According to the DA’s office, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-5 and Russell Avenue […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel

One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy