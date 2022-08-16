Read full article on original website
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
House of the Dragon Stars Detail Complex Relationship to Targaryen Family, Iron Throne
HBO will release their first Game of Thrones spinoff tomorrow night and everyone is definitely excited to see the next chapter of Westeros. House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen clan long before the events of the original series. The series will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint. In the series Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Toussaint plays her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently got the chance to speak with both actors where they reveal their complicated relationship to the Targaryen family and the Iron Throne.
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Calls Season 4 a "Blank Slate"
Season three of The Orville, or as it's now known The Orville: New Horizons, has just wrapped up and fans are wondering if the series will return with even more episodes in the near future. In a surprise move, series creator and star Seth MacFarlane remains unsure about the show's potential for more and has now said as much in an interview. When asked by TV Line if the fourth season of the show would upgrade two key characters to series regulars, MacFarlane offered a shrug: "That's a tough one, because I don't know. Season 4 is a blank slate."
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals Her Failed Black Widow Movie Pitch
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, putting a unique stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In and amongst introducing audiences to the story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the first episode proved to have some surprising connections and references to larger lore, spearheaded by head writer Jessica Gao. In interviews leading up to She-Hulk's debut, Gao revealed that she got the job after pitching an idea to Marvel Studios for their Black Widow movie — and in a recent interview with The Wrap, Gao shed more light on what it would have entailed. As it turns out, Gao's idea for a Black Widow movie would have seen Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returning to her high school reunion, something complicated by her past as an assassin.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
House of the Dragon Showrunners Have a "Very Precise" Ending Planned (Exclusive)
Just a few years ago, Game of Thrones had what felt like the entire world watching its series finale. While Game of Thrones started as a saga with guidelines and story points pulled from George R.R. Martin's novels which inspired the series, it eventually reached a point where its storyline was ahead of that in Martin's published work. The Thrones team had to develop its own finish. The ending would ultimately leave fans scratching their heads, debating why the writers ended the show the way they did and whether or not they ever had a plan at all without Martin's work to guide them. Now, fans need not have a fear of repeating such history as the Game of Thrones world is poised for a comeback in the form of House of the Dragon. This time, the series which promises to have a "very precise" destination in mind, with the source material available to guide it.
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
Beast: Idris Elba Reveals Which of His Other Characters Could Fight the Lion
Beast star Idris Elba revealed which one of his other characters could fight that lion. In a conversation with Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com, the actor said that it would have to be John Luther. He could have opted for Bloodsport or his villain from The Fast & Furious franchise, but went with the down to Earth choice. Elba is well-aware of how much people love Luther and that had to play into that selection. "Definitely John Luther," the star admitted. "Oh, he wouldn't be worried, he'd be like, 'Ah, come on.'" It's a fun image to conjure, how would a lion even get there? (We'd all probably watch it if we're being honest. Check out what he thought of tussling with such a ferocious beast down below.
Prey Concept Art Shows Off Big Differences in New Predator
Prey was released on Hulu this month, and fans of the Predator franchise are loving the newest installment. Even stars from the original film have praised director Dan Trachtenberg and his take on the famous alien monster. Jesse Ventura, who played Blain in the original Predator, took to Twitter to compliment Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in Prey. "It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall's performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job," he wrote. In Prey, the famous Predator got a bit of a makeover. This week, creature designer Alec Gillis took to Instagram to show off the differences between the "Wolf" Predator seen in Aliens vs Predator – Requiem and the "Feral" Predator from Prey.
Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career
Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
She-Hulk Episode 1 Had an Age of Ultron Callback We All Missed
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at full speed, with the superhero franchise weaving an impressive web of new stories. The latest on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series recounting the origin of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The first episode dove into exactly how Jen got her gamma-enhanced powers, and the way it impacted her relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). In the process, it appears to have played off of a line of dialogue seeded in the MCU nearly a decade prior, during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
