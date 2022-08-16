Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains
Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
Huskers Name 2022 Football Captains
Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor and Travis Vokolek selected in vote by teammates
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football drops 'Bigger than us' hype video focused on Husker faithful entering 2022
Nebraska football is about to make its return after a long and eventful offseason. After a staff overhaul and adding a number of pieces via the transfer portal, the Huskers will hit the field next Saturday in Week 0. Unfortunately for the Husker faithful, getting to see the team at...
Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser
While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Husker Weekend Mash: The good sleep factor, O-linemen and tucked shirts, a new coach's read on team's vibe
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Hey, seriously, get to bed kids. It's flippin' game week. Scott Frost has told the team to get ready for the Ireland trip by starting to go to bed...
Nebraska Volleyball Sells Out Scrimmage: Fans React
Nebraska sports fans just can't get enough of their teams and the numbers for a mere scrimmage should be proof of that. The Cornhuskers recorded a sellout for their volleyball scrimmage today. Nearly 8,000 fans showed up at the annual Red-White scrimmage ahead of Friday's season-opener. Speaking to the media,...
Nebraska football: Scott Frost names starting QB, makes everyone puke
Scott Frost named Casey Thompson his starting quarterback, yet the Nebraska football offensive line keeps throwing up on the reg for some strange reason. While Scott Frost has his new starting quarterback in Casey Thompson, his Nebraska football team cannot stop vomiting for the life of them. Although “Casey’s going...
Former Nebraska Coach Solich Honored By Field Naming at Ohio U
Coaches with longevity like Frank Solich don't come around often. The former Nebraska Head Coach and more recently longtime Ohio Bobcat Head Coach has received a tremendous honor from the last coaching stop of his career. Ohio University announced on Thursday that the legendary coach will forever be enshrined as...
RELATED PEOPLE
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
News Channel Nebraska
NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska
FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Cheeseburgers- A Take Out Joint
Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint is a one-stop shop for delicious cheeseburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more!. The restaurant boasts two locations in the Omaha metro, and there are plans to open a third. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down at Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint to talk about what's on...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
603K+
Followers
72K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1