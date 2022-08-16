ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska football announces 2022 team captains

Three of Nebraska's four team captains for the 2022 season will play on the defensive side of the ball. Inside linebacker Nick Henrich, tight end Travis Vokolek and edge rushers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson will be captains during the 2022 season, Nebraska football announced on Saturday. Vokolek and Tannor...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser

While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Volleyball Sells Out Scrimmage: Fans React

Nebraska sports fans just can't get enough of their teams and the numbers for a mere scrimmage should be proof of that. The Cornhuskers recorded a sellout for their volleyball scrimmage today. Nearly 8,000 fans showed up at the annual Red-White scrimmage ahead of Friday's season-opener. Speaking to the media,...
LINCOLN, NE
Hot 104.7

Former Nebraska Coach Solich Honored By Field Naming at Ohio U

Coaches with longevity like Frank Solich don't come around often. The former Nebraska Head Coach and more recently longtime Ohio Bobcat Head Coach has received a tremendous honor from the last coaching stop of his career. Ohio University announced on Thursday that the legendary coach will forever be enshrined as...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NOW Racing series making its way to southeast Nebraska

FAIRBURY - A unique form of racing is soon to take center stage in Fairbury. On Friday and Saturday, Jefferson County Speedway will be the site of the NOW Racing Series. Tommy Denton is the track promoter. “It’s the National Open Wheel 600,” Denton said. “We’ll have drivers from all...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska man shoots new state record shortnose gar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska for becoming the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Porter was bowfishing at the Lake of the Ozarks May 16 when he shot the 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. The previous state record under alternative methods was a 13-pound, 1-ounce fish taken from Mark Twain Lake in 2006.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South

Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Cheeseburgers- A Take Out Joint

Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint is a one-stop shop for delicious cheeseburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more!. The restaurant boasts two locations in the Omaha metro, and there are plans to open a third. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down at Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint to talk about what's on...
OMAHA, NE
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
LINCOLN, NE
