While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO