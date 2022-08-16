Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NBC Connecticut
Puerto Rican Day Parade Anchors Busy Weekend in Hartford
Be prepared for busy roads, congested sidewalks, and road closures in Hartford this weekend. After two years, the city will come alive with several events filled with fun and excitement. The Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is happening Sunday, with people expected from all over the East Coast. It's...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID 2 Men Killed in Boat Accident Off Latimer Point in Stonington
Police have identified two people who died after a boat accident in Stonington on Saturday morning. Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (Encon) were called to a report of a boat accident off the Stonington shoreline. Stonington Police Department, Stonington Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard also responded. Officials with...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Bristol
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bristol late Saturday night. Officers were called to Redstone Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting a report of a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they said they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead. His identity...
NBC Connecticut
Part of Route 2 in Preston Closed Due to Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of a busy roadway in Preston. It happened around 8:30 Saturday night on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Maynard Hill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation. While details remain limited, officials say that a vehicle was also involved...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Shooting Loss Prevention Officer at Buckland Hills Mall Arrested
A man who is accused of shooting a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester earlier this week has been arrested, according to police. The shooting happened just outside the Macy's Men's entrance around 12 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, is...
NBC Connecticut
Worker Impaled by Construction Equipment in Rocky Hill: Police
A worker was seriously injured at a construction site in Rocky Hill Friday morning. Police officers and firefighters responded to 153 Parsonage Street around 9:25 a.m. and found a 45-year-old man had been impaled by construction equipment through the leg, according to police. Trauma surgeons from Hartford Hospital and Yale...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Separate Shootings Within Hours in Hartford
Two people are injured after two separate shootings within hours in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, a man in his 40s was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot...
NBC Connecticut
Item Being Sold Online Stolen From Vendor During In-Person Meeting: Police
A face-to-face meeting between an online vendor and a potential buyer in Middletown did not go as initially anticipated. Police say two individuals had discussed the purchase of at least one item that was being sold online and decided to meet in-person at the McDonald's on South Main Street to conduct the sale.
NBC Connecticut
Chemical Leak Closes Truck Stop in Southington
A chemical leak has closed the truck stop in Southington on Saturday. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said there is a leak coming from a tractor-trailer at the truck stop. At this time, the leak has been contained and the chemical has been confined to the parking lot.
NBC Connecticut
Manchester Man Shot, Killed Outside Hartford Night Club
A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
NBC Connecticut
Man's Health Takes Unexpected Turn After COVID, Finds Care in Connecticut
"There were days where I thought I was going to be in that bed the rest of my life," said Lenny Lamarre. The 55-year-old from Chicopee, Massachusetts got COVID on May 26. Little did he know, he would have another uphill battle two weeks later. "My legs started getting very...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in North Haven
A 31-year-old man died in a crash in North Haven early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 753 Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died,...
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
3-Acre Brush Fire in Norwich Extinguished
A three-acre brush fire that was burning in Norwich overnight has been extinguished. Firefighters were called to a brush fire on Woodside Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. When crews arrived, they said they determined that approximately three acres was burning on difficult, hilly terrain. No buildings were threatened. Specialized...
NBC Connecticut
Plainville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in East Hartford
A 51-year-old Plainville man has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 2 in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said Glenn Pelletier was driving a Harley Davidson and hit a concrete barrier near the exit 5 off-ramp around 9:13 p.m. Pelletier was thrown from the motorcycle and he was...
NBC Connecticut
Loss Prevention Officer at Buckland Hills Mall Shot After Confronting Suspect: Police
A loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester was shot outside Macy's after confronting a larceny suspect, according to police. It happened just outside the Macy's Men's entrance around 12 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, is a loss prevention officer with...
NBC Connecticut
Pond Water Disappearing, Crops Destroyed at Guilford Farm as Drought Intensifies
Keith Bishop has worked at his family’s farm for over four decades. He says this is the worst drought he has ever experienced, as the entire state now falls under Stage 2 drought conditions. “Extremely concerned our bottom line is shrinking due to many factors. The drought is just...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Crash With Serious Injuries in Stratford
Stratford Police said they're investigating a serious crash that happened near Interstate 95 on Thursday. Officials said the accident involved two vehicles and happened on South Avenue and I-95. The road remains closed at this time. Serious injuries are being reported. It's unclear when the road will reopen. No additional...
NBC Connecticut
New Behavioral Health Crisis Unit Set to Open in Norwich
Backus Hospital is preparing to open a new Behavioral Health Crisis Unit in its emergency department. The ten-room unit is designed to meet a growing need in the community, according to members of the hospital's care team. "Mental health needs have absolutely skyrocketed since COVID. I think it has certainly...
