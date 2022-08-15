ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson says Counter-Strike is his all-time favorite game

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Perhaps the most instantly-recognizable figure in Game of Thrones was Hafthor’ The Mountain’ Bjornsson, at least in terms of sheer size and physicality. The multiple-time international strongman champion loves a good firefight on de_dust2 as well, apparently.

According to Dexerto, Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo is chest-deep in a fitness program with Twitch’s body-building aficionado Knut. In an exciting twist, Rinaudo is regularly rubbing elbows with none other than Bjornsson while training, who revealed what his favorite video game ever was in a video.

“So, my all-time favorite, like when I think about what I’ve played the most in my life, is Counter-Strike,” Bjornsson said. “I was a B player.”

There’s footage from this exchange in the clip below.

In Counter-Strike, being a ‘B player’ means someone who protects critical areas during defensive rounds from attackers. It’s one of the more challenging roles in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, so Bjornsson isn’t a pushover. Though Pedro Pascal probably could’ve told you that — no, I will not elaborate on this. If you know, you know!

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is often considering one of the best first-person shooters ever, especially in a competitive sense.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

