ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Cool At School? – A college fund art contest

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Yes, we’re only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but for high school seniors all the way down to the youngest pre-k kids, it’s never too early to think about college. For the second year in a row,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Isolated storms bring more than half-an-inch of rain in 30 minutes. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 18th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another gully washer in old Henderson today as storms brought rain along lightning, wind and hail. Most of the valley remained dry with just some light showers in the NW, but heat induced storms were all over the region again today as the monsoon moisture remain in place for now. Changes come by late weekend into early next week as drier air works in from the west. It’ll be less humid with little to no storms for a brief period before chances pick up again by midweek.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy