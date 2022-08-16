LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another gully washer in old Henderson today as storms brought rain along lightning, wind and hail. Most of the valley remained dry with just some light showers in the NW, but heat induced storms were all over the region again today as the monsoon moisture remain in place for now. Changes come by late weekend into early next week as drier air works in from the west. It’ll be less humid with little to no storms for a brief period before chances pick up again by midweek.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO