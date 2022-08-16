Home Team Friday Preview: Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Don’t call it a rebuilding season at Daviess County.

The Panthers had one of the best seasons in school history last season. Daviess County went 11-2 behind the arm and legs of Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys. The Panthers QB is now at Miami (OH) but the roster is still full of talent.

“The players expectations continue to grow,” says head coach Matt Brannon. “They want to recreate a type of season like we had last year but they want to make that consistent. They want to make that something that just doesn’t happen every 10-20 years, but something the community can expect from us year in and year out.”

Daviess County begins the season hosting Meade Co.

