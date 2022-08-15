Read full article on original website
Portions of West 32nd Street open, as new section closes beginning August 23
Weather permitting, starting Tuesday, August 23, the existing road closure of West 32nd Street between Westberry Square and Schifferdecker Avenue will be opened to traffic. The second closure of 32nd Street will begin at this time, closing the road just east of the 32nd St. and Crane Drive intersection, to allow for the construction of a new concrete culvert. This closure will be limited to an area between Crane Drive and Day Road. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times. This is the second of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street as this widening project between Schifferdecker Avenue and Central City Street progresses.
City’s budget documents available online; budget work sessions set for Sept. 20 - 22
Budget planning for the City of Joplin is underway and the Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 is available to view on the City’s website. The City Manager’s Budget Message opens the financial document and provides an overview of the projects and services proposed for the upcoming year. Citizens can also view the Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 in the reference section of the Joplin Public Library, 1901 East 20th Street.
