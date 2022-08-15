Weather permitting, starting Tuesday, August 23, the existing road closure of West 32nd Street between Westberry Square and Schifferdecker Avenue will be opened to traffic. The second closure of 32nd Street will begin at this time, closing the road just east of the 32nd St. and Crane Drive intersection, to allow for the construction of a new concrete culvert. This closure will be limited to an area between Crane Drive and Day Road. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times. This is the second of multiple closures occurring consecutively on different sections of 32nd Street as this widening project between Schifferdecker Avenue and Central City Street progresses.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO