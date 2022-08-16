ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Where Things Stand with Storm Smith After the Docking Incident

There is so much drama for the crew as a new charter gets underway in these sneak peeks at the August 22 episode of Below Deck Med. In a first look at the August 22 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Storm Smith admits that he’s “definitely nervous” following a docking incident he was involved in after he was made a provisional bosun by Captain Sandy Yawn earlier this season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Home
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
bravotv.com

Gia and Gabriella Giudice Are on a Dreamy European Vacation & Dad Joe Has Feelings About It

Joe Giudice called the RHONJ daughters "beautiful" during their sisters' getaway to Ibiza. Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice may be on a European vacation all the way across the ocean, but their dad, Joe Giudice, is still keeping an eye on them from afar. As The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters shared Instagram photos from their sisters' getaway to the Spanish island of Ibiza, Joe took the opportunity to vicariously get in on some of the action.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
bravotv.com

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry Is Engaged

The BDSY alum shared several sweet photos of his romantic proposal. Congratulations are in order for Paget Berry! The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum is engaged to girlfriend Johana Mills, as he recently revealed in a sweet new post on Instagram. On August 21, Paget took to Instagram to announce...
THEATER & DANCE
bravotv.com

Sutton Stracke Shares an Update on Moving Her Kids to College

The RHOBH cast member revealed how she’s feeling after seeing her two eldest kids off to school. Sutton Stracke officially has two kids in college. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about how she’s feeling after seeing her two eldest children off to school in a recent Instagram post.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
bravotv.com

Crystal Kung Minkoff Feels “Lucky” to Have Rob Minkoff

The RHOBH cast member shared a sweet message of appreciation for her husband. Crystal Kung Minkoff is sharing her appreciation for her husband, Rob Minkoff. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet message to her spouse. On August 18, Crystal penned...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo

“I’m not sure what’s bigger, my boobs or my belly,” the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Scheana Shay Is "Swinging Into Wedding Week" at a Party Hosted by Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a pre-wedding Instagram photo before she marries Brock Davies. Before she and fiancé Brock Davies jet off for their destination wedding in Mexico, Scheana Shay is taking a moment to let loose and enjoy her final days as a single woman. “Swinging into wedding week like…” the Vanderpump Rules cast member captioned a breezy August 18 Instagram photo of herself on a rose-adorned swing, pink cocktail in hand.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy