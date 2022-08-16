Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Where Things Stand with Storm Smith After the Docking Incident
There is so much drama for the crew as a new charter gets underway in these sneak peeks at the August 22 episode of Below Deck Med. In a first look at the August 22 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Storm Smith admits that he’s “definitely nervous” following a docking incident he was involved in after he was made a provisional bosun by Captain Sandy Yawn earlier this season.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
bravotv.com
Gia and Gabriella Giudice Are on a Dreamy European Vacation & Dad Joe Has Feelings About It
Joe Giudice called the RHONJ daughters "beautiful" during their sisters' getaway to Ibiza. Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice may be on a European vacation all the way across the ocean, but their dad, Joe Giudice, is still keeping an eye on them from afar. As The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters shared Instagram photos from their sisters' getaway to the Spanish island of Ibiza, Joe took the opportunity to vicariously get in on some of the action.
bravotv.com
Dani Soares Shares Sweet New Photos of Her Daughter: “Where Has Time Gone?!”
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum opened up about her life as a mom to daughter Lilly. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Dani Soares has definitely settled into life as a mom to her daughter, Lilly. The former stew has been sharing sweet updates and photos of her little girl and revealing a bit about what her life is like today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bravotv.com
Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry Is Engaged
The BDSY alum shared several sweet photos of his romantic proposal. Congratulations are in order for Paget Berry! The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum is engaged to girlfriend Johana Mills, as he recently revealed in a sweet new post on Instagram. On August 21, Paget took to Instagram to announce...
bravotv.com
Melissa Gorga Shares a Major Update on Her Marriage to Joe Gorga: “Proud of Us”
The RHONJ couple is celebrating a new milestone together. Melissa Gorga is commemorating a major new milestone with her husband, Joe Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, marking the occasion with some sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. On August 20,...
bravotv.com
Sutton Stracke Shares an Update on Moving Her Kids to College
The RHOBH cast member revealed how she’s feeling after seeing her two eldest kids off to school. Sutton Stracke officially has two kids in college. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about how she’s feeling after seeing her two eldest children off to school in a recent Instagram post.
bravotv.com
Crystal Kung Minkoff Feels “Lucky” to Have Rob Minkoff
The RHOBH cast member shared a sweet message of appreciation for her husband. Crystal Kung Minkoff is sharing her appreciation for her husband, Rob Minkoff. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet message to her spouse. On August 18, Crystal penned...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shares a Sweet Baby Bump Photo
“I’m not sure what’s bigger, my boobs or my belly,” the Southern Charm mom said of this throwback pregnancy pic. Madison LeCroy is looking back on her pregnancy with a sweet throwback photo. The Southern Charm cast member recently took to Instagram to post a precious snapshot from when she was pregnant with her now 9-year-old son, Hudson.
bravotv.com
Scheana Shay Is "Swinging Into Wedding Week" at a Party Hosted by Lisa Vanderpump
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a pre-wedding Instagram photo before she marries Brock Davies. Before she and fiancé Brock Davies jet off for their destination wedding in Mexico, Scheana Shay is taking a moment to let loose and enjoy her final days as a single woman. “Swinging into wedding week like…” the Vanderpump Rules cast member captioned a breezy August 18 Instagram photo of herself on a rose-adorned swing, pink cocktail in hand.
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Reveals His Finished Kitchen and It’s Stunning: See Inside
After renovating his house, the Southern Charm cast member is ready for “lots of cooking and entertaining” in his gorgeous new kitchen. In the video above, Craig Conover shows the progress of his massive home renovation and declares, “I could not be more in love with how the kitchen is coming around.”
Comments / 0