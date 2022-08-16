Read full article on original website
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
Ken Newburger discusses the progress of medical marijuana in Mississippi
In Ocean Springs, city leaders are taking steps to address the issue of homelessness. Joining us now a member of the Ocean Springs Homeless Committee Melanie Allen. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of state trooper stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After video of an...
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
Lottery yields $121-million-plus to Miss. in FY22
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The first payment of the new fiscal year landed in state tax coffers this week from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The July transfer worked out to $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” MLC President Jeff Hewitt said. “The...
Medical marijuana business making progress
There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond discusses Moss...
Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment
Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond discusses Moss Point school district future. Medical marijuana business goes local and high-tech. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Planting the seeds for a successful...
State test results released and show post-pandemic rebound in learning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State test scores are in and it seems teachers and students have found ways to make up for any pandemic-related learning loss. ”They were just excited to be at school,” said Clinton 5th grade ELA teacher Robin Herring. We met with more than a dozen...
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash
There’s a standard for the Hornets and this offseason they’ve kept everyone held to it. Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tabbed to lead MVSU baseball program. The Gulfport, Mississippi native’s coaching career has played a part in many championships, winning a SWAC Championship as an Assistant at Alcorn in 2011, bringing Harrison Central High School softball to the Mississippi State High School Finals, and overseeing his 8–10-year-old youth organization that he runs win five World Series’ during his tenure.
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Widespread showers & thunderstorms have fallen in South Mississippi today. We are going to be mostly cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms this evening. More heavy rain on top of the saturating rain we have already seen could lead to some localized flooding. Friday, we expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms.
