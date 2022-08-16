ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Flowood, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Pearl, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Flowood, MS
Pearl, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WLOX

Lottery yields $121-million-plus to Miss. in FY22

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The first payment of the new fiscal year landed in state tax coffers this week from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The July transfer worked out to $11,834,298.78. “We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” MLC President Jeff Hewitt said. “The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Medical marijuana business making progress

There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school districts in South Mississippi. But, when it comes to overall performance, Ocean Springs does it just a little better. Moss Point Schools statewide test results are in. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond discusses Moss...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Women’s Bill of Rights receiving mixed reactions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Bill of Rights spells out American’s rights in relation to the government. And there’s a new movement to add a “Women’s Bill of Rights”. But it’s coming with pushback. More than eight thousand have signed the drafted document. Resolutions...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment

Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond discusses Moss Point school district future. Medical marijuana business goes local and high-tech. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Planting the seeds for a successful...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Pursuit#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Senate
WLOX

Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash

There’s a standard for the Hornets and this offseason they’ve kept everyone held to it. Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tabbed to lead MVSU baseball program. The Gulfport, Mississippi native’s coaching career has played a part in many championships, winning a SWAC Championship as an Assistant at Alcorn in 2011, bringing Harrison Central High School softball to the Mississippi State High School Finals, and overseeing his 8–10-year-old youth organization that he runs win five World Series’ during his tenure.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Widespread showers & thunderstorms have fallen in South Mississippi today. We are going to be mostly cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms this evening. More heavy rain on top of the saturating rain we have already seen could lead to some localized flooding. Friday, we expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy