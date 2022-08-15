ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

capecod.com

Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming

BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
BARNSTABLE, MA
yourtravelcap.com

Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA

On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Preparing for the Island’s future flooding

Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Yarmouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Yarmouth, MA
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
ABC6.com

Boat yard fire in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire officials confirm that multiple structures are on fire at a boat yard in Mattapoisett Friday afternoon. Officials responded to Ned’s Point Road for smoke at a boat yard before 2 p.m. Witnesses sent video to ABC 6 showing heavy smoke billowing. Black smoke...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer

Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
EDGARTOWN, MA
FUN 107

Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning

Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Lowell Road near Great Hay Road. The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured. Lowell Road was closed between Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. About 150 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
DENNIS, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Plymouth (MA)

By a natural harbor on the South Shore, Plymouth is the place where the Pilgrims disembarked from the Mayflower in 1620. You can grapple with this world-changing history at a multitude of attractions and landmarks, from living history at Plimoth Patuxet to the exceptional Pilgrim Hall Museum, where the personal possessions of several Pilgrims have been preserved.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was stalling traffic on Sandwich Road below the Sagamore Bridge Thursday morning. A photo showed only one alternating lane was getting by. State Police called for a heavy duty wrecker to clear the semi. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
BOURNE, MA

