Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Preparing for the Island’s future flooding
Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Boat yard fire in Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Fire officials confirm that multiple structures are on fire at a boat yard in Mattapoisett Friday afternoon. Officials responded to Ned’s Point Road for smoke at a boat yard before 2 p.m. Witnesses sent video to ABC 6 showing heavy smoke billowing. Black smoke...
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer
Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Lowell Road near Great Hay Road. The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured. Lowell Road was closed between Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. About 150 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday
DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am. Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.
Fundraiser for family of brothers who jumped off ‘Jaws’ bridge more than doubles its goal
“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met... their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around.”. As the search continues for a missing Jamaican man who is presumed dead after jumping off a Martha’s Vineyard bridge with...
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
15 Best Things to Do in Plymouth (MA)
By a natural harbor on the South Shore, Plymouth is the place where the Pilgrims disembarked from the Mayflower in 1620. You can grapple with this world-changing history at a multitude of attractions and landmarks, from living history at Plimoth Patuxet to the exceptional Pilgrim Hall Museum, where the personal possessions of several Pilgrims have been preserved.
Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was stalling traffic on Sandwich Road below the Sagamore Bridge Thursday morning. A photo showed only one alternating lane was getting by. State Police called for a heavy duty wrecker to clear the semi. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
