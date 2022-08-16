Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident
(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
chautauquatoday.com
Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Unauthorized Use of Debit Card
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the unauthorized use of a debit card. The card was used a several stores on State St. in the City of Erie on the morning of Aug. 13, according to investigators. The pictured suspect entered Samir’s Convenience Store...
erienewsnow.com
Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County
A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
Police arrest wanted man in New York
A man wanted in New York was found and arrested on August 19, according to a police report. At about 6:40 a.m., Deputies responded to an unwanted person complaint on East Main St in Panama. The report states that when Deputies arrived a male, later identified as Steven Schrecengost, fled into a wooded area. Schrecengost […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
wesb.com
Spencerport Man Charged After Running over Pedestrian in Kiwanis Brawl
A Spencerport NY man was charged after multiple pedestrians where reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kiwanis Court late Friday night. Bradford Police charged Joseph Andrew Weaver with five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment. The charges...
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
wesb.com
Bradford Fugitive Back in Custody
A Bradford man who had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear has been apprehended. According to City Police, 30-year-old Todd William Hale was seen in the 100 block of West Washington Street. Officers knew Hale to have an active bench warrant for failure to appear for sentencing and took Hale into custody without incident.
Chautauqua County Sheriff deputy and K-9 find missing 6-year-old
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As it got dark Wednesday night, a 6-year-old girl in Chautauqua County wandered away from her grandparents' home. She walked about a half mile from there with no shoes on in the dark and was gone for about three hours. Thankfully, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was able to find her in the woods near Findley Lake.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Being Accomplice to Suspect Who Struck, Severely Injured Pedestrian With UTV
SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for allegedly being an accomplice in an incident in which a man was run over by a side-by-side in May of 2021. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Travis Charles Miller, of Emlenton, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.
Late night shooting leaves one victim hospitalized
A late night shooting left one person injured. According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard. One victim was injured and was taken to UPMC Hamot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe
FINDLEY LAKE, NY (WNY News Now) – An hours long search for a missing girl in Chautauqua County has ended, after she was located by first responders. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirmed the news just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The search for the missing six-year-old began around 7:50...
Jamestown shooting leaves 1 person dead
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police said one person is dead and another person injured following a shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The two people were shot on Prendergast Avenue at 12:55 p.m., according to police. In a Facebook post...
wnynewsnow.com
Silver Creek Man Hurt In Late Night ATV Crash
WALNUT CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Silver Creek man was airlifted to ECMC Hosptal following a ATV accident in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Creek Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, Sunset Bay Fire Department, and Forestville Fire Department responded to the accident scene in Walnut Creek around 9 p.m. Friday.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Assault
A Bradford man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. According to City of Bradford Police, on Tuesday evening 33-year-old James Ray Dixon grabbed a woman by the hair, pulling her to the floor during an argument. Then, when the victim tried to get away, Dixon allegedly threw an object at her, striking and injuring her.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
