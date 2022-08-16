Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
wpde.com
Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — 36-year-old Byron L. Abram was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night and charged with DUI following a wreck, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said Abram struck a utility pole. No other car was involved in the crash. Abram's...
wpde.com
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
wpde.com
'They are people that need love:' Laurinburg preacher vows to save at-risk kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds of Laurinburg said he can't sit back any longer and watch children get involved in things that are leading them in the wrong direction. "There is no community center. Very little for alternatives for kids to do and it just broke my...
wpde.com
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
wpde.com
Fort Jackson begins prep course, giving potential soldiers a second chance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new program at Fort Jackson will give potential soldiers' another chance at serving. The "Army Future Soldier Prep Course" pilot program was unveiled at Fort Jackson on Thursday. The program's goal? Train soldiers who barely missed physical and ASVAB requirements. The 90 day program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
wpde.com
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
wpde.com
South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety kicks off DUI campaign for Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety stated that as part of the Sober or Slammer enforcement campaign, they will be cracking down on impaired driving from Aug. 19 through the Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend caps off what law enforcement calls the 100...
wpde.com
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Rabid bat confirmed in Marion County; 1 person exposed, DHEC confirms
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found on the ground near North Main Street and Harlee Street in Marion has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider,...
wpde.com
Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
wpde.com
2 accused of using drone to drop packages over Marlboro Co. correctional institution
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans Correctional Institution say a drone flew over the prison and dropped packages of contraband. Correctional Officers and Investigators with the Marlboro County...
wpde.com
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com
Man charged with murder in the killing of a Dillon woman, sheriff says
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Man charged with murder in the killing of Dillon woman according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Church is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a woman Sunday morning at a home on Southwind Road just outside of Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
wpde.com
Horry County sees flooding across region after early morning Tornado Warning
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Tornado Warning issued for south central Horry County has expired, and now the area has been seeing flooding during an advisory warning. At 8:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. Horry...
wpde.com
Labor Party candidates kicked off SC ballot; deadline missed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has kicked Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off the 2022 ballot in South Carolina. Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee sided with the Democratic Party on Thursday. Democrats say the Labor Party didn’t hold their nominating convention in time. The...
wpde.com
Man accused of using hammer to beat Florence County man to death
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, is charged with murder in the death of a man this week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jasper McKithen,62, was...
Comments / 0