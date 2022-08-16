ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

University of South Carolina welcomes largest freshman class ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, the University of South Carolina's main campus welcomed a historic freshman class. The 2026 class is the largest and one of the most diverse in school history. There are 6,596 freshmen enrolled for the fall semester, which is a 6.5 percent increase from...
COLUMBIA, SC
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Fort Jackson begins prep course, giving potential soldiers a second chance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A new program at Fort Jackson will give potential soldiers' another chance at serving. The "Army Future Soldier Prep Course" pilot program was unveiled at Fort Jackson on Thursday. The program's goal? Train soldiers who barely missed physical and ASVAB requirements. The 90 day program...
COLUMBIA, SC
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Man charged with murder in the killing of a Dillon woman, sheriff says

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Man charged with murder in the killing of Dillon woman according to the Dillon County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Church is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of a woman Sunday morning at a home on Southwind Road just outside of Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
DILLON, SC
Labor Party candidates kicked off SC ballot; deadline missed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has kicked Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off the 2022 ballot in South Carolina. Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee sided with the Democratic Party on Thursday. Democrats say the Labor Party didn’t hold their nominating convention in time. The...
ELECTIONS

