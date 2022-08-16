ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland man wanted for ‘prolific graffiti’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of “prolific graffiti,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday. Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.
Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auburn by aircraft

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

Two young people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning. More than 200 unhoused people have died in Oregon this year. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. At least 207 Oregonians have died while experiencing homeless this year. Updated: 15 hours ago.
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
Ore. deputies seize 'rainbow fentanyl' powder, issue safety warning

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies seized about 4 ounces of multi-colored fentanyl powder from a safe in a Northeast Portland apartment last week, prompting a public safety warning Tuesday that the potentially deadly rainbow-colored chunks of powder can be easily mistaken by children for candy.
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
