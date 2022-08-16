Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Portland man wanted for ‘prolific graffiti’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a 22-year-old Portland man suspected of “prolific graffiti,” the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday. Police said Emile Anthony Laurent is responsible for “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.” They served a search warrant on his home in late spring and seized evidence.
WWEEK
What’s the Deal With Flashing Blue Lights on Towers in Fred Meyer Parking Lots?
What’s the deal with those goofy-looking towers with the flashing blue lights and solar panels in Fred Meyer parking lots? I gather that they’re some kind of security camera, but why not just plug them in to the same power the overhead parking lot lights use? —Insecurity Officer.
Rocky Butte neighbors say city-installed gates do little for crime
Neighbors who live by Rocky Butte say their street, Rocky Butte Lane, is experiencing issues after the Portland Bureau of Transportation installed gates at the park.
Hostage at Portland auto shop went from thinking he'd need to kill suspect to talking him into surrender
PORTLAND, Oregon — Rodriguez Auto Repair was quiet on Wednesday — no work was getting done on Miguel Sanchez’s Mini Cooper. Outside the garage, just off Southeast 82nd Avenue on Lambert Street, there was visible damage to other cars. Shop owner Alonso Rodriguez counted up the bullet holes from police guns fired Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
kptv.com
Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auburn by aircraft
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said. Meyeroff still cannot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says
A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
Two young people are being treated for injuries they sustained during a shooting in northeast Portland early Thursday morning. More than 200 unhoused people have died in Oregon this year. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. At least 207 Oregonians have died while experiencing homeless this year. Updated: 15 hours ago.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
KATU.com
Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
kptv.com
Vandals smash windows, flatten tire of van used by girl with cerebral palsy
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman in North Portland is shaken after someone did serious damage to her van in the middle of the night. To makes matters worse, she desperately needs that van to care for her child. The attack happened Tuesday night on North Vanderbilt Street. Two suspects...
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
kptv.com
Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
police1.com
Ore. deputies seize 'rainbow fentanyl' powder, issue safety warning
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies seized about 4 ounces of multi-colored fentanyl powder from a safe in a Northeast Portland apartment last week, prompting a public safety warning Tuesday that the potentially deadly rainbow-colored chunks of powder can be easily mistaken by children for candy.
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured
A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
Comments / 1