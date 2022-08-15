5 Things to Do This Week in (And Around!) Plymouth (Week of 8/15-8/21)

This weekend is all about LIVE Music all around the city! Here are our Top Picks:. 1.) Music Under The Stars @ Viceroy Performing Arts Center: Bring the entire family to enjoy this FREE event. Jam out with the band Brother Theresa, enjoy food trucks and beverage garden, bubble zone and play some yard games! This event is FREE, open to the public and perfect for the entire family.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO