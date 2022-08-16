Read full article on original website
Kilmarnock gives $25,000 to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire DepartmentWatchful EyeKilmarnock, VA
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
Bay Net
Tree Falls On 83-Year-Old Leonardtown Man; Flown Out With Injuries
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road. Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree. The patient was unconscious, but breathing....
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
WTOP
Man barricaded in his Calvert Co. home hospitalized after police return fire
A man, whom police were going out to arrest, was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Calvert County, Maryland, early Saturday. Officers fired at the man inside his bedroom, where he had barricaded himself after firing a weapon. Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, is charged with first-degree...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Pedestrian Struck And Flown Out In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on scene to find...
Pedestrian error preliminarily blamed in Thursday crash
On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries. The St. Mary’s County […]
Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.
Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff
A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
Bay Net
Man Taken To Trauma Center After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that involved a motorcycle. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to the 39000 block of New Market Turner Road for the reported crash with serious injuries. Crews arrived soon after...
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
Maryland DUI Driver Seriously Injures Children, Firefighter In I-95 VA Crash
A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence with kids in his car and hurting a firefighter at an accident scene last week, authorities in Virginia said. Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya, 41, had three children in his car not property restrained when he drove into the back...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired at Stafford business
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
Fire Marshal investigating Waldorf fire
Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal-Southern Region is investigating a fire at a home on Greystone Circle in Waldorf, MD that happened early Thursday morning. The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department received the assignment at 7:46 a.m. and responded with fifty personnel. When crews arrived they discovered the fire had been extinguished. The […]
Bay Net
2 Adults, 2 Children Involved In Serious Crash; Driver Reportedly Fled On Foot
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a family of four was involved in a serious crash earlier this evening, and the other party involved reportedly fled the scene. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the...
Faulty Turn Leads To Two-Car Midday Crash That Left One Unresponsive In Leonardtown: Sheriff
An investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old Maryland man was t-boned attempting to make a questionable left turn at a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported major crash shortly before 12:15 p.m....
Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy
Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation
UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputy who suffered heart attack to be buried Friday
BALTIMORE -- Funeral services for Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy Scott McArdle will be held in Annapolis on Friday, according to authorities.McArdle had a heart attack after reporting to duty on Sunday, deputies said.His funeral will be held at Saint John Neumann Church, which is located at 620 N. Bestgate Road. Services start at 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.McArdle joined the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office in October 2017. He worked there for 25 years, deputies said.Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputies and Maryland Transportation Authority police will escort McArdle's body to Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, according to authorities.The procession will travel down North Bestgate Road to Bestgate Road to Generals Highway and finally to Sunrise Beach Road.The Anne Arundel County Police Department will provide traffic control for the procession, deputies said.
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
Bay Net
Police Attempting To Identify Anne Arundel County Giant Food Robber
ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County. The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton. If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at...
