Ridge, MD

WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
FALMOUTH, VA
CBS Baltimore

Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities.  The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired at Stafford business

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says an angry employee at a Stafford business faces several charges after discharging a weapon during a dispute on Friday. On August 19th at 10:56 a.m. deputies responded to Richmond Traffic Control at 1182 Ramoth Church Road for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz arrived first and learned an employee of the business, identified as John Evans, was angry and engaged in a verbal dispute with another employee.
STAFFORD, VA
Fire Marshal investigating Waldorf fire

Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal-Southern Region is investigating a fire at a home on Greystone Circle in Waldorf, MD that happened early Thursday morning. The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department received the assignment at 7:46 a.m. and responded with fifty personnel. When crews arrived they discovered the fire had been extinguished. The […]
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation

UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputy who suffered heart attack to be buried Friday

BALTIMORE -- Funeral services for Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy Scott McArdle will be held in Annapolis on Friday, according to authorities.McArdle had a heart attack after reporting to duty on Sunday, deputies said.His funeral will be held at Saint John Neumann Church, which is located at 620 N. Bestgate Road. Services start at 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.McArdle joined the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office in October 2017. He worked there for 25 years, deputies said.Anne Arundel County Sheriff's deputies and Maryland Transportation Authority police will escort McArdle's body to Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, according to authorities.The procession will travel down North Bestgate Road to Bestgate Road to Generals Highway and finally to Sunrise Beach Road.The Anne Arundel County Police Department will provide traffic control for the procession, deputies said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

