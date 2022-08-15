Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
bgindependentmedia.org
Smiles of a summer night: Firefly Nights concludes season
The final Firefly Nights festival for the summer was held Friday (Aug. 19) under sunny skies in downtown Bowling Green. The festival returned this year after a two years disrupted by the pandemic and with a new leadership team.
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo Opera seeks supernumerary actors for October double bill
Toledo Opera is seeking 18 men and one young boy approximately 5 years of age as supernumerary actors for “Suor Angelica”/”Cavalleria Rusticana” (Sept./Oct. 2022 commitment). “Suor Angelica”/”Cavalleria Rusticana” will be staged on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre, 400 North Superior, Toledo.
bgindependentmedia.org
Ordinance sets rules for electric scooter rentals in BG
Bowling Green City Council set rules Monday evening for electric scooters and other “micro-mobility” vehicles operating in the city. The goals of the legislation are to promote micro-mobility options in the community, while making sure they operate safely and don’t overpopulate the roadways. The ordinance covers bicycles, electric bicycles, scooters and electric scooters distributed by companies throughout the city to be rented per trip.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division urges community to focus on safety as students return to school
As Bowling Green school children begin the 2022-23 school year in the next few weeks, the Bowling Green Police Division asks that families and motorists make back-to-school safety a priority to ensure a safe and successful start to the new school year. Safety tips for families. Before the first day...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of an intoxicated man assaulting a family member Wednesday, around 10:43 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. David Levesque, 27, Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Wood County jail. Levesque and a family member reportedly started arguing about cleaning the apartment, then Levesque allegedly struck the family member in the face with an open hand. The family member told police this wasn’t the first time being assaulted by Levesque.
bgindependentmedia.org
Suspect flees in rural Bowling Green after pursuit on I-75
A suspect is at large after an early morning chase. Today (Aug. 18), at approximately 1:10 a.m., troopers from the Bowling Green State Highway Patrol Post attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 75 south of Wales Road for a speeding violation. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit...
bgindependentmedia.org
Woman arrested after allegedly spraying chemicals in men’s faces
A Columbus woman was arrested for domestic violence after reportedly spraying chemicals in the faces of two men. Bowling Green Police Division was called by BG Fire Division, Thursday around 8:23 p.m., to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, for assistance with one of the men who had chemicals thrown in his face.
bgindependentmedia.org
New BGSU students told that help is on the way whenever they need it
Ask for help and you will get it. That was the message new students at Bowling Green State University received at convocation Friday morning. The event was the official welcome for the 3,300 incoming members if the class of 2026. And as if to prove that point, when first-year student...
bgindependentmedia.org
Brown Bag reaching out to help more people in the face of rising prices & shortages
Brown Bag Food Project is struggling both with increasing demand and increasing prices. And at the same time, the emergency food service is reaching out to help more people. Through a partnership with Door Dash, Brown Bag is offering free delivery to clients who live within a 10-mile radius of the project’s office at 530 Sand Ridge Road. That takes in Cygnet, Weston, and Jerry City and other rural areas.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wendy’s identified as possible source of E. coli outbreak in Wood County
Wendy’s restaurants have been identified as the possible source of the E. coli outbreak seen in Wood County. This afternoon, the CDC announced updated information regarding its multi-state E. coli investigation. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
