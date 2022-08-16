Information was mailed out this week to Storm Lake Community School District residents regarding the upcoming bond vote for the 2nd phase of the Early Elementary Building. The next phase of the Early Elementary would add a 1st grade wing to the school. Even though property taxes would NOT be affected if the bond passes, District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson is concerned that not much is being said about the bond issue, and the biggest challenge is getting people to go to the polls...(audio clip below :32 )

