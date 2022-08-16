Read full article on original website
Roger Sorensen, 65 of Odebolt
Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Sorensen, age 65 of Odebolt, IA, will be held at 10AM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Odebolt. Visitation will be held on Thursday night at the church from 5-7:30PM with a Vigil Service starting at 7:30PM. Farber...
Genny Bertness, 91, of Spencer, formerly of Miford
Funeral service will be Monday, August 22nd at 1:30pm at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove. Burial in the Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 5pm at the Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Anna Zemke, 65, of Johnston, formally of Storm Lake
Anna Zemke age 65 passed away at her home in Johnston, IA, on August 2, 2022, formally of Storm Lake. A celebration of life will be held on August 27, at Crown Point Community Center Johnston, IA, from 12:30pm – 3:30pm. Burial will be Sunday, August 28th, at 1:00...
Merle Edward Schumann, 85, of Ida Grove
Merle Edward Schumann, age 85, of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Richard A. Salcido will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Ida Grove, Iowa. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Darrell Allan Pritchard, 75, of Alta
Darrell Allan Pritchard, age 75, of Alta, Iowa passed away August 15, 2022 at his home in Alta. Memorial services will take place Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has...
Storm Lake District Leaders Raise Concerns About Upcoming Early Elementary Bond Vote
Information was mailed out this week to Storm Lake Community School District residents regarding the upcoming bond vote for the 2nd phase of the Early Elementary Building. The next phase of the Early Elementary would add a 1st grade wing to the school. Even though property taxes would NOT be affected if the bond passes, District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson is concerned that not much is being said about the bond issue, and the biggest challenge is getting people to go to the polls...(audio clip below :32 )
School Board Chooses Legislative Priorities ; Approve New Lifting Equipment
The Storm Lake School Board at their recent meeting identified preschool, mental health, teacher recruitment and licensure, and supplemental state aid as their top four legislative action priorities to be submitted to the Iowa Association of School Boards. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole especially highlighted preschool as a top priority for...
