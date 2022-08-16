ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Camp Pendleton issues noise advisory for munitions fire

SAN DIEGO — Marines at Camp Pendleton were scheduled to conduct continuous live-fire operations starting Sunday. The noise advisory was issued Friday and said the high explosive munitions may be heard throughout any time of the day or night. Typically, depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Bi-national leaders to discuss decades long border sewer issues

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — South Bay coastal communities could finally learn about long-term solutions to the sewage problem that has plagued the region for decades. The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary Water Commission hosted the USMCA Tijuana River Watershed US-Mexico signing ceremony. The event “unveiled agreements between the U.S. and Mexico to fund and implement the initial steps of a comprehensive set of projects addressing transborder pollution.''
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Barrio Logan hosts first literacy festival

SAN DIEGO — Nestled away on Evans street in Barrio Logan, the College Institute Building with the help of San Diego Oasis, two organizations that advocate for better access to education, hosted their first literacy festival. Dozens of children, including 7-year-old Gavino Garcia and his brother Emiliano got the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Honor Flight San Diego’s 'Spirit of 45' celebration

SAN DIEGO — Honor Flight San Diego hosted their annual ‘Spirit of ’45 Celebration’ on Sunday to commemorate the 77th Anniversary of the moment when President Truman announced the official end to World War II on August 14, 1945. “This is one of the best days...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Several San Diego area school districts welcome students back to class

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Summer break has come to an end for students in several districts across the San Diego area. Tuesday was their first day back at school. The districts include Cajon Valley School District, Cardiff, Dehesa, Encinitas, Fallbrook Elementary, the San Dieguito Union High School District, San Marcos Unified, San Pasqual Union and Lemon Grove.
SAN DIEGO, CA
