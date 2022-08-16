Read full article on original website
Afghan refugee thriving in San Diego a year after evacuating Kabul
SAN DIEGO — A year ago, chaos and violence erupted in Afghanistan when the U.S. withdrew troops and the Taliban took over. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees fled, many coming here to San Diego to start over. It's been nearly a year since Mr. Momini and his wife...
El Cajon man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of one felony and four misdemeanors for joining the mob that entered the Capitol building.
Camp Pendleton issues noise advisory for munitions fire
SAN DIEGO — Marines at Camp Pendleton were scheduled to conduct continuous live-fire operations starting Sunday. The noise advisory was issued Friday and said the high explosive munitions may be heard throughout any time of the day or night. Typically, depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions...
Low-rider community's fight to end cruising ban shifts into high gear
SAN DIEGO — The statewide move to end bans on cruising shifted into high gear this week. Lawmakers in Sacramento are urging cities statewide to decriminalize cruising events. California's state Senate and Assembly have passed a resolution encouraging California cities to repeal their cruising bans. It's a message that...
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
Police recover hatchet, ghost gun at house party near San Diego State University
SAN DIEGO — This is the first weekend students are returning to San Diego State University and on Friday night, the area of 5000 block of College Avenue was lined with police when a house party near campus got out of hand. The San Diego Police Department said a...
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
Bi-national leaders to discuss decades long border sewer issues
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — South Bay coastal communities could finally learn about long-term solutions to the sewage problem that has plagued the region for decades. The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary Water Commission hosted the USMCA Tijuana River Watershed US-Mexico signing ceremony. The event “unveiled agreements between the U.S. and Mexico to fund and implement the initial steps of a comprehensive set of projects addressing transborder pollution.''
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
During July, San Diego shells out nearly $500,000 for trip and fall cases
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's cracked sidewalks and pockmarked streets are putting a dent in city coffers, with the city paying $498,750 during the month of July to people who injured themselves on walkways and streets. The nearly half-of-a-million dollars in payouts went to nine individuals who suffered injuries...
San Diego Police investigating possible child molestation at New Children's Museum in Downtown
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police tell CBS 8 that the department is aware of and is investigating reports of a sexual assault on minors at the New Children's Museum on August 8. The alleged assault, first posted on Facebook, claims a teenager assaulted a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old boy while inside the Sound Wonder Exhibit at the popular downtown children's museum.
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying to...
Barrio Logan hosts first literacy festival
SAN DIEGO — Nestled away on Evans street in Barrio Logan, the College Institute Building with the help of San Diego Oasis, two organizations that advocate for better access to education, hosted their first literacy festival. Dozens of children, including 7-year-old Gavino Garcia and his brother Emiliano got the...
Honor Flight San Diego’s 'Spirit of 45' celebration
SAN DIEGO — Honor Flight San Diego hosted their annual ‘Spirit of ’45 Celebration’ on Sunday to commemorate the 77th Anniversary of the moment when President Truman announced the official end to World War II on August 14, 1945. “This is one of the best days...
Postal Service delivering on job opportunites, holds massive hiring fair throughout San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Postal Service is asking the public, "So You Think You Can Be A Mail Carrier?" CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen suited up and put on a satchel and became a U.S. Postal mail carrier for a day. U.S. Postal Service mail carriers showed Cohen...
San Diego Unified will not require mask district wide, may implement for individual schools
SAN DIEGO — In less than two weeks, students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District will be heading back to school with new mask guidelines. After nearly two and a half years since the pandemic started, the district will not require masks when the school year starts.
Several San Diego area school districts welcome students back to class
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Summer break has come to an end for students in several districts across the San Diego area. Tuesday was their first day back at school. The districts include Cajon Valley School District, Cardiff, Dehesa, Encinitas, Fallbrook Elementary, the San Dieguito Union High School District, San Marcos Unified, San Pasqual Union and Lemon Grove.
