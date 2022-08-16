Swimmers at two British seafront lakes have been warned of a potential abundance of flesh-eating lice – however stinging jellyfish larvae perhaps appear to be a more likely culprit.People bathing in North Somerset have reported feeling “stings” and “nips” in the water at Clevedon Marine Lake and Weston Marine Lake.The creatures responsible are suspected either to be sea lice or jellyfish larvae, according to the Marine Lake Enthusiasts Society (Marlens), the charity responsible for running the tidal pool at Clevedon.“These critters get in the lake when the sea comes over the wall and they do bite or sting,” the charity...

ANIMALS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO