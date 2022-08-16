Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg marries businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming
It was a weekend filled with wedding bells. JLo and Ben Affleck were not the only power couple to tie the knot. Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg married marketing executive and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in a Western-themed wedding in Wyoming on Saturday. The wedding ceremony featured several Western...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne
Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony
It is a moment that has been two decades in the making. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying "I do" in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday. New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding guest spotted leaving event in ambulance
An ambulance carrying an unidentified male was seen leaving the Georgia wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night. The ambulance arrived at the guest check-in entrance of Affleck's residence around 8:45 pm, a source told Fox News Digital. The emergency vehicle was at least the second to...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez prepare for wedding as porta potty with AC arrives
Wedding day preparations are underway at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate with a special delivery seen arriving to his home. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials. A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an "Icebox," a drink catering service's van.
Brian Stelter hosts final 'Reliable Sources' show on CNN: 'The free world needs a reliable source'
Brian Stelter hosted the final episode of his media-focused show, CNN's "Reliable Sources," on Sunday after the network announced it was canceling the show and that Stelter was leaving the company. "I believe America needs CNN to be strong, I believe the free world needs CNN to be strong, and...
Casey Affleck a no-show at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'I had other things'
Casey Affleck did not attend older brother Ben Affleck's star-studded wedding to Jennifer Lopez this past weekend in Riceboro, Georgia. The brother of the groom, 47, was spotted in L.A. on several occasions just hours before Ben's big day. In video obtained by the New York Post, Affleck was spotted...
Lee Greenwood, American Icon, Makes “God Bless the USA” the Theme for a Bible
A patriot he certainly is. No one can question that. Lee Greenwood’s song celebrating the love of country is also now proclaiming his faith, exploring how the Scriptures are integral to America’s founding. Greenwod has created the “God Bless the USA” Bible, which is a King James translation of the Holy Scriptures with America’s founding documents in the addendum, showing how the two are related. Greenwood opened the Fox Summer Concert series this year on Memorial Day weekend, and I was privileged to sit down with him then to talk about The Good Book, how America’s foundations are tied to it, and why it’s important we never forget it. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Greenwood also talks about the Uvalde shooting, which had just occurred, and why he and many of his fellow musicians opted to cancel their appearances at the NRA conference. While he supports the Second Amendment, Greenwood says the tragedy made it a no brainer to bow out of the conference.
After 'long shot' attempt to find lost ring, woman overwhelmed by 'kindness of strangers'
When 29-year-old Francesca Teal of Massachusetts lost a ring in the ocean that had belonged to her great-grandmother — she figured: That's it. She'd never see it again. But it took the kindness of a complete stranger — actually, many strangers — to help her get it back this month.
