Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne

Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Matt Damon, his wife and other guests arrive in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, made the trip to Georgia to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot. The couple – who flew via private jet – arrived in the peach state on Friday. Damon, who is Affleck’s longtime friend, was seen in loose fitting khaki pants and a black button down that was open, exposing a white t-shirt.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez prepare for wedding as porta potty with AC arrives

Wedding day preparations are underway at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate with a special delivery seen arriving to his home. Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, was seen arriving ahead of the Saturday night nuptials. A few unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an "Icebox," a drink catering service's van.
Lee Greenwood, American Icon, Makes “God Bless the USA” the Theme for a Bible

A patriot he certainly is. No one can question that. Lee Greenwood’s song celebrating the love of country is also now proclaiming his faith, exploring how the Scriptures are integral to America’s founding. Greenwod has created the “God Bless the USA” Bible, which is a King James translation of the Holy Scriptures with America’s founding documents in the addendum, showing how the two are related. Greenwood opened the Fox Summer Concert series this year on Memorial Day weekend, and I was privileged to sit down with him then to talk about The Good Book, how America’s foundations are tied to it, and why it’s important we never forget it. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Greenwood also talks about the Uvalde shooting, which had just occurred, and why he and many of his fellow musicians opted to cancel their appearances at the NRA conference. While he supports the Second Amendment, Greenwood says the tragedy made it a no brainer to bow out of the conference.
Gutfeld: They wear fishnet tights and want union rights

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld and Ainsley Earhardt discussed strippers trying to unionize Thursday on "Gutfeld!" GREG GUTFELD: You support the strippers. Who doesn't? It's a tough life. It is a living. It's an honest day work, Ainsley. By the way are you doing this on "Fox and Friends tomorrow?" AINSLEY...
