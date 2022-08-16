Read full article on original website
Alabama Cotton: Conditions Ripe for Disease Development
High humidity and temperatures along with vigorous canopy growth will favor prolonged periods of leaf wetness in crops and drive disease pressure across Alabama in August. In cotton, target spot has already started to appear in Central and South Alabama. Symptoms first appear in the lower canopy and include visible lesions that are light to dark brown necrotic spots with concentric rings; hence, the name “target spot.”
Louisiana Soybeans, Cotton: Look Out for Caterpillars; Bollworms Spreading Across Midsouth
As we approach late into the summer, we should be on the lookout for late-season lepidopteran pests of soybean. Soybean loopers (Fig. 1A) can build large populations in a short amount of time and can be exaggerated by the use of broad-spectrum insecticides for stink bugs and three-cornered alfalfa hoppers.
Louisiana Soybeans: Dealing with Southern Root-Knot Nematode
The southern root-knot nematode (Meloidogyne incognita) can cause considerable damage on soybean if not properly managed. In a recently conducted three-year survey (2019 – 2021), the southern root-knot nematode was detected in 22% of the 164 fields surveyed, and often at soil population densities well above the established damage threshold for soybean in Louisiana.
Georgia Peanuts: Through the Eyes of a Farmer – Knapp Boddiford – Video
It’s #FarmerFriday and time for you to meet Knapp Boddiford from Sylvania, Georgia! Knapp farms along side his father, Joe Boddiford. Knapp has a passion for farming, and has fond memories on the farm as a child. Look for this video and more in the series on the Georgia...
Louisiana Rice, Corn: Optimum Time for Soil Sampling After Harvest
The amount of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilizer required for maximum crop yield is determined by routine soil testing. Most land-grant universities developed soil-test-based P and K fertilizer recommendations based on soil samples collected typically from late winter months (January-February) to before summer crop planting. However, the time for...
Rice Stewardship Partnership Secures $7.85M Project to Increase Irrigation Efficiency
In 2013, forward-thinking member leaders of USA Rice had the foresight to formally establish the Rice Stewardship Partnership (RSP). This partnership, anchored by USA Rice and Ducks Unlimited, was a first-of-its-kind conservation delivery team focused on voluntary working lands conservation led by a farmer advisory committee with representatives in each rice-growing state.
Georgia: Cotton/Peanut Research Field Day, Tifton, Sept. 7
The Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Peanut Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton and Peanut Teams, will co-sponsor a joint research field day on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Tifton, Georgia. The field day will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Tifton Campus Conference Center (TCCC) in the North...
