Nebraska State

agfax.com

Alabama Cotton: Conditions Ripe for Disease Development

High humidity and temperatures along with vigorous canopy growth will favor prolonged periods of leaf wetness in crops and drive disease pressure across Alabama in August. In cotton, target spot has already started to appear in Central and South Alabama. Symptoms first appear in the lower canopy and include visible lesions that are light to dark brown necrotic spots with concentric rings; hence, the name “target spot.”
ALABAMA STATE
agfax.com

Louisiana Soybeans: Dealing with Southern Root-Knot Nematode

The southern root-knot nematode (Meloidogyne incognita) can cause considerable damage on soybean if not properly managed. In a recently conducted three-year survey (2019 – 2021), the southern root-knot nematode was detected in 22% of the 164 fields surveyed, and often at soil population densities well above the established damage threshold for soybean in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
agfax.com

Louisiana Rice, Corn: Optimum Time for Soil Sampling After Harvest

The amount of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilizer required for maximum crop yield is determined by routine soil testing. Most land-grant universities developed soil-test-based P and K fertilizer recommendations based on soil samples collected typically from late winter months (January-February) to before summer crop planting. However, the time for...
ARKANSAS STATE
agfax.com

Rice Stewardship Partnership Secures $7.85M Project to Increase Irrigation Efficiency

In 2013, forward-thinking member leaders of USA Rice had the foresight to formally establish the Rice Stewardship Partnership (RSP). This partnership, anchored by USA Rice and Ducks Unlimited, was a first-of-its-kind conservation delivery team focused on voluntary working lands conservation led by a farmer advisory committee with representatives in each rice-growing state.
LOUISIANA STATE
agfax.com

Georgia: Cotton/Peanut Research Field Day, Tifton, Sept. 7

The Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Peanut Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton and Peanut Teams, will co-sponsor a joint research field day on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Tifton, Georgia. The field day will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Tifton Campus Conference Center (TCCC) in the North...
TIFTON, GA

