On August 5th Williamson County Detectives released a statement regarding the investigation of a homicide that occurred on August 4th, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm. Williamson County received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 4500 block of County Road 245, outside the City of Florence, in Northwestern Williamson County. On deputies’ arrival, they found a 70-year-old female deceased on the roadway. They also asked for the public’s help and for information on a gray or silver sedan that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

FLORENCE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO