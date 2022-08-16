ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

UPI News

'Dragon Ball Super' tops North American box office with $15.8M

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Dragon Ball Super is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning about $15.8 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Beast with $11.6 million, followed by Bullet Train at No. 3 with $8 million, Top Gun: Maverick at No. 4 with $5.9 million and DC League of Super-Pets at No. 5 with $5.8 million.
